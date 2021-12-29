When it came time to write a column on all the best parts of 2021, I jumped at the chance.
After all, Deon came in and joined us back in August, so the majority of my year has been spent out in the sports world, where I still enjoy venturing out to whenever I can.
I can’t say that reminiscing on 2020 was quite as fun – football season would have been the highlight of that year for me, but at least 2021 ended up being a more complete year and less havoc being reeked by that “C word.”
We started out the year by wrapping up the winter sports seasons, where we saw a couple of teams just come up short for the chance to go compete for a state championship.
It felt like we had more teams than ever make it out of the first round of the playoffs in basketball, and one of those – the Amory girls – were just a game away from state.
The same fate happened to the Amory boys in soccer, and they had a heartbreaker of a loss at North half, being just seconds away from winning and going to state. It’s something that I know is fueling this year’s team, full of a big group of seniors.
I knew the thing I was most looking forward to this year was finally getting back out there for spring sports. Any of you who know me at all know what a baseball nut I am, and losing that season was one of, if not the very biggest, blow of 2020.
When this year began, I was ready to see everyone back on the baseball and softball fields, and it did not disappoint, despite us having an ice storm that pushed the fun back for a couple of weeks.
I’m used to seeing our teams make deep runs in the playoffs, and we had three softball teams get to the second round and three baseball teams make it to the third round. The highlight of that third round of baseball was an Amory/Nettleton matchup that is definitely one of the best playoff series I have been able to cover.
We had two teams get all the way to North half – Hamilton in softball and Amory in baseball, and both ran into eventual state champs there that ended their great postseason runs.
We had a summer full of normalcy, which was yet another thing I missed about 2020 – just dropping in on a baseball or basketball game or seeing the football guys out there putting in the work during 7-on-7.
That “C-word” reared its ugly head to start the football season and made things difficult for the first few weeks, but we were able to quickly get a groove as we rolled late into September and into October.
In October if it wasn’t already starting to become apparent before, we figured out that we had another special Amory football team with a big postseason run in their future.
While I’m sure their run all the way to state didn’t surprise anyone in the locker room, I have to admit I thought getting all the way there would be difficult, and their journey included three road playoff games and a couple of really good teams along the way.
While I didn’t get to personally experience those last couple of games, I was glad that Deon did in his first football season as Sports Editor. I know from personal experience that there’s nothing more fun than being along for that ride.
Now we’re looking ahead to 2022, and while 2020 proved to us that nothing is guaranteed and making predictions is a waste of time, I hope it’s filled with plenty of those special moments on the field that we were able to witness in 2021.