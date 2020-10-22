The Aberdeen Bulldogs trailed by just a point at 14-13 in their Division 4-3A home matchup with Houston on Friday night, but the Hilltoppers put the game away with two second half touchdowns for the 28-13 win.
“We are still learning how to play a complete game. We preached a fast start in the first half and kept saying the same thing at halftime,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We didn’t come out with the same kind of energy and just didn’t have it.”
The Bulldogs scored both of their touchdowns in the second quarter. JaNolan Jones scored on a 1-yard run first, and Demarcus Eubanks tacked on the extra point.
T.J. Fields hauled in an 11-yard pass from Jermaine Strong for Aberdeen’s second touchdown.
Showing promise
“Jermaine had a really good game throwing the ball and at free safety, and he keeps showing week in and week out that he’s going to be a really good player for us,” Williams said. “T.J. played out of this world on offense and defense as well. That was our whole ball game. Johnathan (Moore) twisted his ankle in the third quarter, and we couldn’t find our footing after that.”
Williams praised his defensive effort once again, outside of some busted coverage.
“Coach (Jon) Hartley put together a good game plan for them, and they went out and executed well at times once we got settled,” he said. “Once we did that, our guys covered well, came up and made tackles and flew to the ball. We got Jayden Walker back from distance learning, and he wanted to finish out the season. His impact was shown in the game immediately.
“We have been playing pretty good defense all season long, and we just have to get over that two-touchdown hump.”
Since Friday’s game, Aberdeen had one reported positive case of COVID-19, and under the school district’s rules, will now go into a two-week quarantine and lose their final two regular season games against North Pontotoc and Noxubee County.
The Bulldogs are currently in the final playoff spot for Division 4-3A.