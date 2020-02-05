For most of the eight years I have been working here, I have never really thought of Monroe County as being a “basketball county.”
We have had some rough years where basketball is concerned – sometimes maybe only one or two teams making it out of the first round or just half or so getting out of the division. And it’s one of those places I have always thought of as a baseball/softball area. Sometimes football, depending on the year, and of course, Amory soccer has always had a huge following.
But I attended two division basketball games this week, both of them against Prentiss County teams – that basketball mecca – and I was proud of the atmosphere the crowd created at both games.
Those games were Booneville at Amory last Tuesday and Baldwyn at Smithville on Friday, both the boys’ games. And while one team came away with the win and the other just narrowly missed out on it, there’s no doubt that each team was feeding off the energy of the crowd.
There have been plenty of times over the years that crowds from places like Booneville, Baldwyn, New Site, South Pontotoc, etc. have come in and took over and made their presence be known, but this past week, the crowds at Amory and Smithville were more than up to their challenge.
Since the second half of the season began in January, we have seen a lot of teams start to turn the corner and really kick up their game, and we haven’t seen the ones who started out the season strong fall off really.
Division play is now over, and I have spent the time since it wrapped up on Friday trying to make sure that I have everyone’s seeding for the tournaments next week correct.
It’s a little bit of a bummer that no one finished out the regular season No. 1 in their division – and a few times had the shot, but the good thing is that we have several teams that are No. 2 and a few more that are No. 3. We had a lot of close games as well that meant the difference between No. 1 and No. 2 and No. 2 and No. 3 in some of these divisions. That includes the Amory guys’ loss to Booneville earlier this week and the Aberdeen girls’ loss in overtime to Noxubee County, which cost them first place.
Getting that No. 2 spot is big because of the first-round bye, and hopefully a few of our teams will have the shot to come out of the tournament either No. 1 or No. 2 and host that first-round playoff game.
Hopefully when the time comes for teams to host in the first round, they can expect the kind of crowds we saw at Amory on Tuesday and Smithville on Friday.
Both of those gyms were rocking and added to the intensity of two nail biter, leave it all on the court games.