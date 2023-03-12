In sports, all good things must come to an end. This past week, Amory legend Mitch Moreland announced his retirement from the MLB after sitting out the 2022 season.
A 12-year veteran, a World Series champion, a Gold Glove winner and a 2018 all-star selectee, Moreland left behind an MLB career that anyone from little ole Amory, Mississippi could dream of.
Drafted in the 17th round by the Texas Rangers in 2007 after a standout collegiate career at Mississippi State, Moreland made his impact in the major leagues as a rookie, hitting nine home runs in 173 plate appearances. At the age of 24, he became a big piece for the Rangers, batting .348/.400/.500 with a homer and four doubles to help Texas advance to the 2010 World Series.
Despite a 4-1 series loss to the San Francisco Giants that year, Moreland proved that he could be a big-time contributor for many years to come. For the next 11 seasons of his career, Moreland logged significant with the Rangers, the Boston Red Sox, the San Diego Padres and the Oakland Athletics.
Moreland’s hard work and dedication to the game paid off as he was awarded a Gold Glove in 2016 with the Rangers and gained an all-star selection two years later. The 2018 season became even more special for Moreland as he dominated in the postseason, posting batting stats of .294/.368/.529 in 19 plate appearances to help the Red Sox reach the World Series.
One huge highlight for Moreland in this series happened in Game 4 when the Red Sox were down 4-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the seventh. Moreland blasted his first postseason home run with two runners on, sparking a historic comeback for Boston.
An incredible career for Moreland was of course capped off by some pretty incredible states as he retires as a lifetime .251/.318/.446 hitter in the regular season and a .259/.329/.422 hitter in the postseason. Moreland also finished his career with 1,020 hits, 186 home runs, 219 doubles, 618 RBIs, 527 runs scored and nine triples.
Moreland’s run in the major leagues was truly remarkable and is one that anyone across the county and the state can look back on in awe. He is without a doubt an inspiration to a lot of people, and we were all fortunate enough to watch someone from Amory achieve so many big things at the next level.
...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi...
Tombigbee River near Amory
Tombigbee River at Bigbee
For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen
L & D...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tombigbee River near Amory.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 20.6 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29 possible. For the second Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Watch, from late Monday night
through Tuesday morning. For the second Freeze Watch, from
late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
