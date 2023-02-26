The Nettleton Tigers took us for a ride this season that was hard for many of us to see come to an end on Friday.
It feels like just yesterday, I sat down with head coach Grant Gardner to discuss his goals and expectations for this season. We briefly talked about last year’s season and despite all the regular season success, he referred to the year as disappointing due to a short-lived playoff run after falling in the first round.
Coach Gardner seemed very determined in making some changes at the start of this year to elevate his team and make sure a first-round exit was not the case this year. It is without question that Gardner’s plan worked as the Tigers finished the season with a 25-5 record, claimed a division title for the first time in four years and reached the quarterfinals of the 3A playoffs.
This memorable run for Nettleton was capped off by an even more memorable game against Byhalia for a chance to advance to Jackson. Both teams came out of the gates hot with the Tigers gaining a small lead heading into the second.
Senior Zavian Dilworth completely took over for the Tigers in the first half, scoring a quick 17 points to give Nettleton a manageable lead going into halftime. The Indians showed a lot of fight in the third quarter to tie the game at 51-51 and take the lead in the fourth, but similar to their second-round game against Humphreys County, the Tigers maintained their composure and continued to push through the adversity.
That calm, levelheadedness resulted in a clutch game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer by Hunter Kuhl to send the game into overtime. In the back of my mind, I thought that shot would be the play that gave Nettleton all the momentum to close things out in overtime, but the Indians responded back as they had been doing all game with basket after basket.
The Tigers left it all out on the floor and competed until the buzzer sounded but just like that, one of the most exciting games of the year ended in a heartbreaking two-point loss for Nettleton. It was absolutely tough to see the basketball season finish off like this, but I definitely enjoyed the ride to say the least.
I imagine later this year when I go interview all of the basketball coaches, Coach Gardner and I will have a good talk about this season, and I know he’ll have more plans to build on the success from it.
