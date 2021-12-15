HAMILTON – After a shaky start offensively and going down in the first quarter, the Hamilton Lions started to get a feel for their shot and were able to take a 55-42 win over Hatley last Tuesday night.
“The intensity of our offensive end just wasn’t there to start the game,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said. “Hatley was killing us on the boards at the beginning of the game, but we finally started to get back in a groove. When we started to play to our potential, we had spurts that helped us pull away a little bit.”
The Tigers started the game hot from beyond the arc, taking an 8-0 lead after a pair of three-pointers by Tyler Dabbs and a steal and layup from Jaxon Knight.
It was a shootout late in the first as both teams traded buckets. Hamilton made a brief run to cut the score down to 12-7 on buckets from Tae Rice and Rye Howard. Hatley closed the quarter out with a 13-7 lead after a free throw by Dabbs.
In the second, the Lions continued to trim into Hatley’s lead, cutting it down to one point after a layup by Kaden Smith and a three-pointer by Howard. With 3:23 left in the quarter, Hamilton took its first lead of the night on a layup by Howard.
The Lions closed out the second on a 6-0 run, giving them a 20-15 lead going into halftime.
Hatley had an answer for the run coming out of halftime as they cut the lead to one point on baskets from Knight and Dabbs, but back-to-back buckets by Tyques Lindsey extended the Lions' lead to 25-19 early in the third.
The back-and-forth affair continued midway through the quarter, but the Lions managed to maintain a stable lead throughout. A three-pointer by Josh Griffin and a free throw from Cayson Williams cut the score down to 30-25. Hamilton went into the fourth quarter with a 34-27 lead after buckets from Lindsey and Rice.
In the fourth, the Lions took their first double-digit lead of the game at 40-29 after a pair of three-pointers from Willie Green and Lindsey. The Tigers tried to rally back, cutting the lead down to seven points after back-to-back layups by Jayden Green.
“We started the fourth quarter like how we started the game,” Garvin said. “We had a deer in the headlights look, and we stopped attacking.”
With under two minutes left, Hatley continued to cut into Hamilton’s lead on baskets from Williams and Knight, putting the score at 45-39. The Lions responded as Lindsey drilled a three, and Rice laid the ball in, pushing Hamilton’s lead back up to double digits with 53 seconds left.
Thompson and Green sealed the win for the Lions as they drilled their free throws in the final seconds of the game.
“We’ve gotten better every game, but this game. I don’t think we took a step forward tonight,” Garvin said. “We had a lot of good moments. We rebounded the ball well once we settled down, and we made our shots, but we still had a lot of turnovers towards the end when we needed to close the game out.”
Rice finished the game with a team-high 15 points for the Lions, while Green tallied 14 points in the victory. Lindsey accounted for 12 points on the night, and Howard added 11 points.
For Hatley, Dabbs led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points, while Williams contributed 13 points in the loss.
(G) Hatley 66, Hamilton 53
The Hatley Lady Tigers utilized their quickness in transition to pull away from Hamilton in the third quarter and come away with a 66-53 win over the Lady Lions last Tuesday.
“I think the biggest thing for us was our ability to push the ball up the floor well,” Hatley coach Shelley Scott said. “Our game plan coming out of halftime was to keep getting easy transition points, and we were able to force a few turnovers and crash the boards hard to get a lot of fast break opportunities.”
The Lady Lions started the first quarter looking to attack the basket as they took a 7-4 lead on multiple baskets from Laney Harrington and Liberty Hughes. Hatley answered and took a one-point lead with two minutes left after back-to-back scores by Kilie Edwards.
The Lady Tigers went into the second quarter up 12-9 after baskets from Lexi Miller, Emma Rose Thompson and Edwards.
Hamilton kept things close with the Lady Lions early in the second, but a 9-0 run for Hatley led by Chloe Wilbanks, Kenlee Wilkinson, Madison Whitt and Edwards pushed their lead to 26-15 with 3:30 left in the quarter.
The Lady Lions bounced back and closed the second quarter out on a 9-5 run led by Paris Flanery, Zakia Dobbs and Harrington, setting the score at 31-24 at the half.
Hatley got off to a fast start coming out of halftime as they pushed their lead back up to double digits on baskets from Edwards, Wilbanks and Thompson. The Lady Tigers lead expanded to 46-30 after a 9-4 run and forced Hamilton to call a timeout.
The Lady Tigers headed into the final quarter with a 48-30 lead after a steal and layup by Wilkinson.
Hamilton continued to battle in the fourth, cutting the lead down to 12 early in the quarter after multiple baskets from Hughes, Kam Johnson and Lowery Taylor. The Lady Lions called another timeout with 4:12 left in the game after a steal and layup by Wilbanks extended Hatley’s lead to 55-39.
After the timeout, both teams traded transition layups back and forth, and Hamilton managed to cut the lead down to 12 with 42 seconds left. Miller put an exclamation point on the win with a fast-break layup in the final seconds.
Thompson finished with a team-high 15 points for the Lady Tigers. Wilkinson tallied 14 points, while Edwards added 12 points in the win.
“Those three (Thompson, Wilkinson and Edwards) play hard and leave it all on the floor every night,” Scott said. “They got into foul trouble this game, which shows how hard they were playing, but they stepped up big tonight.”
For Hamilton, Hughes led the Lady Lions in scoring with 15 points on the night.