HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lions came out of the gates hot, jumping out to a big lead early in the second quarter, then holding Leake County scoreless in the third and fourth quarter to seal a 38-14 victory on Friday night.
Senior leadership was the storyline in this win and has been the driving force for the Lions over the past few weeks, according to Hamilton coach Wade Tackett.
“First off I want to talk about these seniors,” Tackett said. “I came in and was the third coach in four years that they’ve had here, and they’ve been unbelievable and welcoming to me. They’ve been leaders on and off the field, and we needed that from them this season. I’ve talked about Rye Howard and Quinn Pounders all year long, but it’s more than just them. Mark Melton, Gavin Lee, Bailey Holloway, Keyshawn Fields and Kaden Smith all played great, and I just can’t say enough about the seniors.”
The Lions got the ball to start the match, and Rye Howard instantly put Hamilton on the board as he scored on a 55-yard run on the first play of the game. Parker Beasley drilled the extra point to give Hamilton a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Leake County’s first few plays of the night were stalled by the Hamilton defense, and the drive ended on back-to-back tackles for losses by Jordan Stanick and Quinn Pounders. The Lions took over at the 21-yard line after the stop.
Howard and Kyzer Verner led the way for the Hamilton offense on their second possession in the first quarter, running the ball well and moving the chains for the Lions. Evan Pounders made his first appearance at quarterback, and he connected on a long pass to Mark Melton that put the Lions into the red zone.
Jordan Stanick completed the drive by scoring on a five-yard touchdown run, giving Hamilton a 14-0 lead with 1:28 left in the first after the extra point by Beasley.
The Lions got some momentum going into the second quarter after Quinn Pounders forced a fumble on second down for the Gators, and Colin Nevil recovered the ball at their own 19-yard line.
Hamilton continued to run the ball well in the second quarter. Howard, Verner and Josh Harrison each had big runs that put the Lions in Gators' territory. Evan Pounders found Jacourey Miller on a 35-yard pass for a touchdown, extending the Lions’ lead to 21-0 in the quarter.
Leake County started to get thing clicking on offense halfway through the second quarter. Leviticus Boyd and D’kari Hudson both had big runs that put the Gators in the red zone, and Adarius Armon scored on a one-yard run. Hudson completed the two-point conversion run to cut the lead to 21-8.
The Lions retaliated on the kick return as Howard returned the ball 80 yards for a touchdown.
The Gators recovered the onside kick at the 45-yard line, and Boyd broke free on a 37-yard touchdown run that trimmed the lead to 28-14 going into halftime.
Both teams were held scoreless in the third quarter, but with the ball at midfield, Hamilton got some momentum going into the fourth quarter with multiple positive runs by Howard.
These carries from Howard helped set up a 33-yard field goal attempt on fourth and long. Beasley nailed the field goal to extend Hamilton’s lead to 31-14 with 10:12 left in the fourth.
The Gators' first possession of the quarter was halted by the Hamilton defense and ended on two deflections by Ran Honeycutt that forced a turnover on downs.
With 2:32 left in the fourth, the Lions put a cherry on the top of their victory after Stanick recovered a fumble and took it 33 yards for a touchdown.
Howard, who hit 1,000 yards on the season in the game, finished with 132 rushing yards on 17 carries with a pair of touchdowns, while Evan Pounders threw for 67 yards and had a touchdown.
“Hitting a thousand yards has been my goal since last year,” Howard said. “It’s a really big achievement, and I’m glad I was able to hit it on a big night like Senior Night. The offensive line did a pretty good job blocking tonight, and it was just hole after hole. All I had to do was run through them.”
Tackett said that he was proud of the way his team adjusted in the second half and complimented Howard on his milestone.
“We made some mistakes on defense in the first half, but I feel like we cleaned it up in the second and were able shut them out,” Tackett said. “We got rolling early, and Rye (Howard) hit over a thousand yards tonight. Rye’s outstanding, and I am so proud of him. He’s a kid that plays hard on both sides of the ball every night, and he’s the heart of this team.”
The Lions will be on the road this Friday to take on Sebastopol in a high stakes game.
“If we beat Sebastopol, we’re still in it, so my message to the team is win and you’re in,” Tackett said. “It’s as simple as that, we’ve got to take care of our business. Sebastopol is a really good team that looks a lot like us on offense, so it’s going to be a dog fight, and I’m not expecting anything less.”