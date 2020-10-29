The Houston Hilltoppers put up a big lead in the first half and rode it to a 56-7 win against Hatley on Friday night.
Hatley’s lone touchdown was scored in the fourth quarter by Colin Stough.
Houston quarterback Martavious Parker had four passing touchdowns, three of those to Shemar Crawford.
Jay Walker had a pair of touchdown runs for Houston, while Derrion Pulphus, David Hollingsworth and Lavontae Holmes also found the end zone.
Hatley finishes off its division schedule also on the road at Choctaw County this Friday.
The Chargers won this matchup 31-7 last season and just took their first division loss, 29-0, this past week to Noxubee County.
Hatley is out of reach of a playoff spot, as this division is set with Noxubee County, Choctaw County, Houston and Aberdeen in the four playoff positions.