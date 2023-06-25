After what I have seen from the Nettleton Tigers this summer, the simple answer to my headline is very legit and here’s why.
The Tigers have taken the phrase “practice what you preach” seriously as they have implemented their regular season game plan into their 7-on-7 scrimmages, and they have seen success so far. During last Tuesday’s tournament at Itawamba Community College, Nettleton displayed just how great their offense is as they steamrolled past their opponents to win the event and finish with a perfect record.
I only got to catch their game against Oak Hill and Shannon but just from watching those games, I could tell that the competitive aura surrounding them was just different this year.
Braylen Williams, who was seventh in the state in all-purpose yards as a freshman last year, starred at quarterback and even made a game-winning interception on defense to help advance his team to the final game. I am not sure if Nettleton will look to run him on defense any this season, but I know that he is talented and athletic enough to do so.
Speaking of athletes, the Tigers have a lot of them, and they all played key roles in helping Nettleton go 6-0 at ICC. On offense, receivers Anterion Venson, Tahj McBride and Gavin Pargo were steady targets all day for Williams, while Jaiden Dilworth, Sam Riley and Kylin Gillard were lockdown defensively.
All of these guys either have a year or multiple years of experience under their belts, so we can expect them to be vital pieces once the season starts.
Another thing to factor into how good the Tigers can be is the shifting of the classes. Last year, the Tigers finished fourth in the 4-3A division with a 1-3 record, but they will have a different lineup of opponents this year as they will compete against Aberdeen, Choctaw County, East Webster and Mooreville.
If all the pieces come together, and the Tigers continue to play as well as they have all summer, I believe they have all the right tools and experience to win their division and surprise a lot of teams this year.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.