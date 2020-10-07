HATLEY – Friday night was a good night for both Hatley and Hamilton’s running games.
Hatley’s Markhel Hunt and Hamilton’s Rye Howard combined for five touchdowns, but it was the Tigers who came out on top, winning 21-12 in a game that was set up on short notice due to COVID-related cancellations.
“Markhel is the leader of the team, playing quarterback and being a senior,” Hatley coach Clint Adair said of Hunt’s big night. “The offense goes through him, and he plays a huge role in what we do.”
Neither team could crack the scoreboard until late in the first quarter. After a short gain by Hunt, the Tiger quarterback scored on a 67-yard run. Luke Moffett’s extra point was good to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
The Tigers kept things going on their next possession in the second quarter as Hunt ripped off a big run to open it up. A pass to Kade Starling later fell incomplete, and Moffett came out to punt. A roughing the kicker penalty set the Tigers up near the Hamilton 30-yard line. Grayson Cockerham got a stop for the Lions near the 10, but Hunt found the end zone again two plays later. Moffett’s kick was good to put the Tigers up 14-0.
That momentum was short lived, as Howard put the Lions on the board with a 64-yard run. Parker Beasley’s extra point was blocked to keep it a 14-6 contest. Xavier Steffin came up with a fumble recovery for the Lions next.
Hatley’s defense held on the ensuing drive, but it was all for naught as Howard scored his second touchdown on a 36-yard run. The two point conversion was snuffed out, and the Tigers held on to a 14-12 lead.
Howard got the ball rolling for the Lions to begin the second half then went out with an injury. Josh Harrison came on in his place, but an intentional grounding penalty set the offense back. Pounders’ pass was broken up by Angel Quintero to force a punt.
The Lions’ defense came up with a stop, and a punt gave the offense the ball back inside their own 20. Hamilton used its run game and a catch by Cockerham to get inside the Hatley 35-yard line, but Hunt got a lick on Dobbs on third and 13 to end the third quarter.
The Lions’ offense faced a fourth and 5 to start the fourth quarter, but after offsetting penalties, Pounders’ pass found Dobbs to move the sticks. Howard came back in the game and ripped off four straight runs to get to the 2-yard line, but a near fumble and a hit by Jacob Mobley held the Lions out of the end zone.
“They came out ready to play, and truth be told we made too many mistakes,” Hamilton coach Wade Pierce said. “In games like this it’s usually the team with the least mistakes that wins the game, and we made too many mistakes to win.”
Starling came up with the pick on Hamilton’s next possession to set the Tigers up near midfield, and one play was all they needed as Hunt found the end zone for the third time on a 44-yard run. Moffett’s kick extended Hatley’s lead to 21-12.
“It felt good scoring, and I thank my blockers and teammates for helping me score,” Hunt said.
A pass interference call next set the Lions up near midfield, and Harrison and Sam Robinson moved the ball to the 27-yard line. A gang tackle by Shakota Gray, Doug Gray and Quintero aided by an offside penalty put the Lions back at the 31. Harrison scrapped a few yards back to make it a fourth and nine, but Ryan Ward sealed the deal with a tackle to put the Lions short of the first-down marker with 26 seconds left.
Hatley opens Division 4-3A play next week, hosting county rival Aberdeen, while the Lions step back into Division 2-1A play at home against TCPS.