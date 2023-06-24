FULTON – The Nettleton Tigers had a string of dominant performances during last Tuesday's 7-on-7 tournament at Itawamba, going undefeated and picking up an 18-6 win over Olive Branch in the final game.
The Tigers finished the tournament with a perfect 6-0 record and secured wins over Oak Hill, New Albany and Olive Branch during the elimination round.
“Any event that we can go to and do what we do is going to make us better,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “We were able to see some good competition, and we’ve seen a lot of other good teams at other places. Hopefully, this will help us continue to gain confidence, get better at what we do and give us some momentum going into the season.”
The Tigers utilized the exhibition round to gain some momentum as they took wins over Ripley, Oak Hill and Shannon.
“We had a tight game with Ripley and only won by a couple of points,” Keith said. “In our first game against Oak Hill, they did a good job of keeping the ball from us, but we had a turnover and came down to score at the end to win that one. Against Shannon, we had a little bit of confidence going, and our defense really started playing well in that game. That win really gave us a boost moving forward into the elimination round.”
Nettleton breezed through its games against Oak Hill and Olive Branch, but the game against New Albany ended in a nail-biter.
“In the final four against New Albany, we had a turnover that put them in a situation where they were able to tie it with us, and we had to go into sudden death,” Keith said. “We both started at the 10-yard line, and we were able to score on a pass from Braylen (Williams) to Gavin (Pargo). We had Braylen out there on defense too, and he picked their pass off to win the game. That was by far our toughest game as far as the intensity and what was at stake, and our guys really responded.”
Keith described his team’s performance throughout the day as a total team effort with multiple players stepping up and contributing to the wins.
“I thought Braylen (Williams) had a really great day throwing the ball and defensively, Jaiden Dilworth at safety, and Kylin Gillard and Mike Ashby both had good days at corner,” he said. “I was really proud of Sam Riley at linebacker because teams were trying to expose him at times and matched him up against some running backs, but he held his own and made a couple of big plays. Gavin (Pargo), Anterion (Venson), Tahj (McBride), Kylin and (Brayden) Hooks all had big touches in big situations.”
Aberdeen and Smithville also competed in the tournament last Tuesday. The Noles went 2-2-1 on the day, falling to Aberdeen in the first round, while the Bulldogs fell in the second round to Olive Branch by seven points.
