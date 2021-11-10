WATER VALLEY – For the first time in six years, the Aberdeen Bulldogs will be advancing to the second round of the playoffs after a close 12-9 win over Water Valley on Friday night.
Aberdeen’s defense shut out the Blue Devils in the first two quarters, but they lost their lead in the third. The Bulldogs continued to fight in the fourth, and they managed to come back and clinch the win late in the quarter.
“We had a pretty good game plan going into the game, and we executed it well in the first half,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “I think we lost focus in the second half and made a few mistakes that got Water Valley back in it, but our defense came out and played inspired football, and they kept us on track. We’ve got to take our hats off for the defense and offensive line because they played lights out tonight.”
It was a defensive battle in the first quarter as both teams got off to a slow start offensively. The Blue Devils' first possession ended in a three-and-out after Jayden Walker came through with a sack, but the Bulldogs gave it back to Water Valley after an interception by Saveon Freeman.
A sack by Jeffery Sykes forced another three-and-out for the Bulldogs’ defense, and the offense took over at Water Valley’s 47-yard line.
The Bulldogs started to find their rhythm on offense late in the first quarter as Chris Holliday had a run for positive yards, and Jermaine Strong found TJ Fields on a first-down pass.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs managed to move the chains frequently on runs by Strong and Sykes. A deep pass from Strong to Justin Payne put Aberdeen in the red zone for the first time.
Strong rolled out of the pocket and found Jenari Bell on a three-yard touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead with 2:53 left in the quarter.
Aberdeen got some momentum going into halftime after Jelon Peterson came away with a fumble recovery for the Bulldogs’ defense.
Flags and fumbles were a reoccurring theme for both teams to start the third quarter. After getting a stop late in the quarter, the Blue Devils took over at the 14-yard line. CJ Telford found Jaden Morgan on a 76-yard pass, which set up a three-yard touchdown run by Morgan, giving Water Valley a 7-6 lead with 3:39 left in the third.
In the fourth quarter, Aberdeen’s defense came away with a big stop in the red zone to force a turnover on downs, and their offense got the ball on the one-yard line. This offensive possession resulted in a safety, and Water Valley went up 9-6 with 6:30 left in the game.
The Blue Devils got the ball in Aberdeen territory after the safety. Walker came through with a tackle for loss on the first play of the drive, and on the second Water Valley fumbled the ball. Leonard Dawkins recovered the fumble and carried it 40 yards before being tackled at the four-yard line.
This big defensive play set up a six-yard touchdown pass from Strong to Bell as the Bulldogs regained the lead with three minutes left in the game.
Water Valley took over at Aberdeen’s 44-yard line after the score. The Blue Devils got the to inside the 20 before Bell and a host of Bulldog defenders got a much-needed stop to force a fourth-down situation.
The Blue Devils opted to attempt the 34-yard field goal for the tie instead of going for it on fourth-and-seven. The kick veered right, and the clock ticked away as the Bulldogs sealed their victory with a kneel.
“I know I had to come through for my team on that last play,” Bell said. “We were locked in on defense all night. With me being a leader on defense, I knew I had to step up the most for us to get stops and get the win.”
Bell had two catches for two touchdowns in the win, while Strong had a combined total of 121 yards on 8 of 15 passing with a pair of touchdowns.
“Jenari (Bell) came out and showed that he’s a big-time player. He made big plays all night for us on both sides of the ball,” Williams said. “The last touchdown wasn’t even designed to go to him, but he got himself open and put himself in the right spot to make the catch. I thought Jeffery Sykes and Jermaine (Strong) ran the ball well all game also.”
The Bulldogs’ second round matchup will be against North Panola this Friday at home.