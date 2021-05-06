AMORY – The goal of Independent Championship Wrestling is to deliver family-friendly entertainment while continuing the tradition of the Memphis wrestling scene of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
For its Monroe County debut, ICW will host a benefit show May 8 at East Amory Community Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and bell time is at 8 p.m. The show will be a cancer benefit For Luchador Blazing Star.
“We’re all affected by cancer, and one of our wrestlers, who is our luchador and is from Mexico, developed stomach cancer and is taking chemo. We try to take care of our own and come together,” said organizer Tonya Rowland.
Wrestlers scheduled to appear include Lord Humongous, Kobra King, Showtime and several others.
“They’re veterans who have been around for a long time. We have wrestlers coming from New York, Virginia and Birmingham,” Rowland said.
In addition to the matches, there will also be food and auctions.
ICW began in 2017 and this fall, its matches are slated to premiere on the MyMS television channel.
Admission for May 8’s event is $7, and children 5 and younger get in for free. All military, fire, police and first responders get in for $5 with proper ID.