NETTLETON – The Amory offense came away with another big night, and the Panthers stayed undefeated in Division 1-3A with a 41-27 win over Nettleton on Friday.
Along with Booneville’s loss to Kossuth, the victory leaves the Panthers (7-2, 3-0) as the only team undefeated in 1-3A play. Amory can clinch first place with a win over Booneville this Friday.
“It was a game full of penalties and turnovers, which is very uncharacteristic of the way we play,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “I’m a little disappointed in that to be honest, but like I told the guys, you win games in different ways and we did that tonight. I thought our defense stepped up in the second half, and we made some plays. They made some plays too, and we had a few penalties that helped them out, but that’s football. You have to figure out ways to win games when that happens.”
The Panthers started out strong, scoring on the opening drive. Charleston French had a couple of big runs, and Hunter Jones also connected with James Spratt for 15 yards to get in the red zone.
Jones gave Amory an early lead with his five-yard keeper, but the two-point conversion failed to make it 6-0.
Nettleton (5-4, 1-2) came out firing as well. Marcus Thomas returned the ensuing kickoff past midfield, and Graham Gardner hit Dedrick Johnson on a 45-yard scoring strike to take the lead at 7-6 after Jackson Cheek’s extra point.
The Tigers capitalized on a Panthers’ fumble to take the lead less than three minutes later. Keandre Johnson recovered the fumble, and Jamonte Guines broke free on a 49-yard scoring run two plays later to make it 13-6.
“The guys were up, and they had a great week of practice. They felt good coming into this game, and they showed it in the first half,” Nettleton coach Ken Topps said. “That’s the potential I know they have, and we have to show it consistently throughout the game. They wore us down, swapping in fresh defensive linemen, and they have more depth than we do. It’s tough to keep fighting when they’re sending fresh guys in on us every three plays.”
Each team’s defense came up with a big stop before Amory tied the game near the beginning of the second quarter on Jones’ 73-yard pass to Jay Hampton.
“Our offense was pretty explosive tonight. They had their best player on Jay Hampton, so that kind of took him away. They moved another guy over there on him for one play, and we took a shot and he made a heck of a play,” Jones said. “(James) Spratt had a two-on-one matchup, and he made a catch that I don’t know how he caught it. When the corner came over on that play, before the ball got there, I thought, ‘That’s a pick.’ And another wideout, Braxton Griffin, what a night he had with two touchdowns. It was spectacular.”
It was the Panthers’ defense that came up with a takeaway next. Roderick Patterson busted out a 58-yard run on the first play of the ensuing possession to get Nettleton deep in Amory territory, but Ja’Kobey Copé recovered a fumble forced by Drew Lockhart on the very next play.
Amory took over at its own 20-yard line and had a big drive to take the lead at 20-13. Spratt hauled in a couple of big catches, including one in double coverage, to get inside Nettleton territory, and Titus Irons had a first down run.
The Panthers capped off the drive with Braxton Griffin snagging a pass from Jones and strolling into the end zone on the 28-yard score.
Nettleton had another answer, taking advantage of two Amory turnovers. First, Parker Flurry recovered a fumble, but the Panthers’ defense forced a punt that was muffed. Micah Carrisoza came up with the recovery on that turnover and put the offense at the 8-yard line.
Two plays later, Gardner found Davis Oswalt in the left corner of the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown that made it 20-all with 1:22 left in the second.
Amory took the lead for good with just 18 seconds left in the first half. Spratt had a 39-yard catch, then Jones took the ball in on the 10-yard keeper to make it 27-20 at the half after Bryn Camp’s extra point.
Amory’s defense started the second half strong as Sam Smaglick forced and recovered a Nettleton fumble to set up another touchdown.
The offense worked the “hitch and pitch” to perfection as Jones hit Spratt, who pitched it off to Griffin for his second touchdown of the night to make it 34-20.
The Tigers cut that to a one-score game on the ensuing possession with Charlie Sullivan hauling in a 14-yard pass from Gardner in a crowd full of Amory defenders in the corner of the end zone. The touchdown was set up by a couple of big runs by Guines and a 10-yard catch from Zavian Dilworth.
Spratt returned the kickoff past midfield to start off another good drive and eventually scored as he took the direct snap for a 15-yard touchdown run.
“It was a good night. I have a good quarterback who trusts me on plays,” Spratt said on his night catching the ball. “I can make plays like that.”
The fourth quarter was all defense as Nettleton’s Johnson came up with his seventh interception of the season to stop another Amory touchdown, and Smaglick and Jalyn Nathan had sacks to shut down a promising Nettleton drive.
“I’m actually proud of the effort we had on both sides of the ball. They had four big plays that got us on third and fourth down, and we have to eliminate that,” Topps said. “We had two turnovers that cost us, one that killed our drive down here and one on our drive coming out of the half. As far as this game goes, it showed us how good we actually are and how good we can be. We just have to use this as a measuring stick and keep going for the next two ballgames.”
For Amory, Jones was 12 of 19 passing for 268 yards, three touchdowns and one interception and added 32 yards and two scores on the ground. Griffin had 5 catches for 90 yards, while Spratt had 6 catches for 98 yards. French was the leading rusher with 122 yards on 22 carries.
Gardner was 7 of 15 passing for 111 yards and three touchdowns for Nettleton. Patterson rushed for 112 yards.
Amory hosts Booneville next week in a game that will seal the division championship with a win.
“The last two years, we have struggled, and we were never in this position,” Jones said. “We’re playing for a division championship next week, and I wouldn’t want anything else for sure.”
The Panthers last won a division title in 2016, Glenn’s first season as head coach.
“I’m just proud of the guys, and we’re moving on. Next week is a big game, and there’s no bones about it,” Glenn said. “Booneville is a good football team. We’re going to enjoy this one tonight and get to work on it this weekend.”
Nettleton, too, hosts a key division game, being able to officially seal its playoff spot with a win over Alcorn Central.