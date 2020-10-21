AMORY – A matchup between two high scoring offenses ended up being a defensive battle on Friday night as Amory shut out Nettleton 14-0 to stay in the driver’s seat in Division 1-3A.
The Panthers move to 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in division play, setting up a big matchup next week with Booneville.
“Our defense played lights out all night and didn’t really give them an inch,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “We held them to just 11 snaps of offense in the first half. Coach (Chris) Shoup, our defensive coordinator, and our staff had a really good plan, and our kids took it to heart. They played with about as much emotion as we have played with all year.”
Amory’s shutout over Nettleton was the first against the Tigers in several seasons. Similarly, the Panthers were held to their second-lowest point total of the season, scoring both of their touchdowns on quarterback keepers by Hunter Jones in the second and fourth quarters.
“We were able to run the ball all night, and I felt like we established that early and often,” Glenn said. “The snaps and pre-snap penalties hurt us. We had some holding penalties called, but I thought our guys up front really dominated the game for the most part other than those penalties. They were doing some things in their coverages that took Jay (Hampton) away. We hit Braxton (Griffin) a couple of times across the middle. I’m just really proud of Charleston French and our five guys up front for winning the line of scrimmage.”
Amory started out with the ball and got into Nettleton territory with Jones’ 36-yard pass to Braxton Griffin, but the drive eventually stalled on a bad snap.
Nettleton had similar luck with Roderick Patterson ripping off a long run on the second play of their drive, but Nathaniel Walker came through with the sack of Davis Oswalt to force a punt.
French, Jones and Isaiah Brownlee all had first down runs on Amory’s ensuing possession before a holding penalty called back another first down run from Jones and forced another punt.
Anterion Venson picked up a first down for Nettleton before a penalty and a backwards pass that didn’t pay off stalled their drive.
Griffin set up the Panthers with a good punt return just past midfield and then hauled in a 30-yard pass from Jones to get in the red zone.
Jones came through with the first down on fourth and inches from the 6-yard line, then broke through with Amory’s first touchdown on a 2-yard keeper. Bryn Camp’s extra point put the Panthers up 7-0 with 5:47 left in the second.
Jarquez Ivy picked off Oswalt two plays later to keep the momentum in Amory’s favor, and the Panthers appeared to be on their way to another long scoring drive. French and Griffin each picked up key first downs, but on third down, Jacorien Moore picked off Jones with just seconds left on the clock and took the return past midfield.
Walker Maranto returned the favor on the very next play as the Tigers attempted a trick play from Venson to keep Amory up 7-0 at the half.
“I believe our defense has been really overlooked and very underrated,” Maranto said. “We got out there and did the job tonight.”
Nettleton started the third quarter with the ball, but Walker’s second sack of the night gave Amory’s defense a quick three and out.
French ate up the groundwork on Amory’s ensuing drive, and the Panthers got their first break when Nettleton was called for roughing the kicker on Camp’s field goal attempt.
Jones appeared to score his third touchdown of the night on the next play but was called for fumbling the ball into the end zone as he dove for the pylon.
Maranto forced and recovered a fumble two plays later to come up with his second turnover of the night, and the Panthers were able to capitalize and extend their lead.
French had a 20-yard run to get the Panthers down to the 1-yard line, and Jones took the ball in from there to make it 14-0 after Camp’s kick.
“I was feeling it tonight,” French said of his first game with 100-plus yards of the season. “God allowed me to come out and ball out.”
James Conner sacked Oswalt deep in Nettleton territory on the next drive for another quick stop, and the Tigers were only able to find some success on offense in the closing seconds of the game as Zavian Dilworth had a couple of big catches to get them to the 1-yard line as the clock ran out.
“There were some things they did that caused some problems, and we shot ourselves in the foot with turning the ball over and not executing on some things,” Nettleton coach John Keith said. “I have to do a better job of preparing us and getting us ready to come out and play better. We never talked about an undefeated season or that being the goal, but we talked about wanting to compete in the division and host a home playoff game. Those opportunities still exist, and we will get back to work to hopefully play better next week.”
Jones passed for 120 yards and added another 41 yards on the ground to go with his two touchdowns. French had 120 yards on 20 carries, while Griffin had five catches for 96 yards. Maranto led the way defensively with 11 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Nettleton travels to Alcorn Central this week, and Amory has the big matchup, going to Booneville to face the Blue Devils for sole possession of first place. Both teams have a 3-0 record in 1-3A play and each suffered their only loss of the season against New Albany.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Glenn said. “We know they are a good football team, but we are excited to get the opportunity to go up there and play them.”