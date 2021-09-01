AMORY – The Amory Panthers were unable to hold off the Indians in a season-opening loss on Friday night.
The Panthers could not rally enough offensive firepower and had a few turnovers in the 35-14 loss against the Indians.
Amory coach Brooks Dampeer was able to have some positive takeaways despite the loss as he highlighted his defense’s effort.
“We never quit when our backs were against the wall, and we were able to force a few turnovers, but we left our defense on the field way too long in general,” Dampeer said. “I knew that this was a quality team that we were playing tonight, but we just have to keep getting better each week.”
The Indians took a 7-0 on a 1-yard run by Tae Chandler in the first quarter after a string of completions by Ty Davis helped his team march down the field.
Amory got into Indians’ territory on Jatarian Ware’s 26-yard pass to Isiah Smith, but that drive ended in a missed field goal.
Junior Cameron Haynes had a pair of interceptions in the second quarter and nearly added a third that was called out of bounds, one of the two being a clutch pick in the end zone that prevented the Indians from adding to their lead before halftime. Between the two picks, Davis hit Chandler with a 25-yard touchdown pass to go up 14-0.
IAHS added to that lead in the third with Marquion Green’s 12-yard scoring run.
Freshman Allen Dobbs had a big play in the third quarter, recovering a fumble and taking it 98 yards to give the Panthers their first touchdown of the game and cut the lead to 21-7.
The Indians got both of their touchdowns in the fourth from Isaac Smith on runs of 2 and 21 yards.
The Panthers’ second score of the night came after a long run by Charleston French. He fumbled in the end zone, but Haynes fell on the ball with 3:01 left in the fourth quarter to cut it to 35-14.
French carried the load on the ground, with eight carries for 63 yards. Sophomore Keith Byars made both of his point-after attempts on the night.
“(Charleston) French ran the ball well on the inside, and I think our offensive lineman are getting better,” Dampeer said. “We were a block or two away from getting the ball down the perimeter on a few bubble plays and screens. I also thought our kicking game was a bright point, and we were much better in that aspect from last week.”
Dampeer said that he sees this game as a learning opportunity for his team as they prepare for the rest of the season.
“I definitely believe that games like this are going to make us better down the stretch,” he said. “All of our goals are still ahead of us, and it is going to pay off in the long run being able to play good quality teams like Itawamba early in the season.”
Amory will try to bounce back next Friday as they head to Caledonia.