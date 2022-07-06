Last week, the state of Mississippi was able to celebrate a second straight College World Series national championship with Mississippi State winning last year and Ole Miss winning this year.
We saw so many posts about how the state of Mississippi rules college baseball. In addition to those two championships, you also have Southern Miss, a perennial contender themselves.
Many of those posts also pointed out success outside of Division I baseball – Pearl River winning the NJCAA title and last season two Mississippi teams being ranked No. 1 in high school baseball and softball.
Those are all really awesome accomplishments, and it makes me think about all the great baseball that is being played right in our own backyards.
Of course, you have the 3A state champion Amory Panthers, and as far as high school teams, I saw them go toe to toe with plenty of the other best teams in our area. Now that the high school season is over, most of the members of that team are traveling over the Mid-South facing some really tough competition in summer ball, and it seems like next year’s seniors in that group are committing to play at the next level left and right.
Between them and this year’s group which already has several going on to the next level, they could be part of championship teams at the next level we could be talking about in the future.
Also earlier this week we were talking with Andin Johnson for a feature story coming up, and we were discussing last year’s Tupelo 49ers run through the American Legion World Series. That was four of our county players playing on the national stage against some of the best talent in the country, and we have four Nettleton guys on this year’s team that is currently undefeated.
That group is poised for another huge postseason run and hopefully will end up in North Carolina playing for a championship again.
I hear plenty of times softball coaches say that you don’t have to go far to play good teams – in reference to the number of softball state championships and appearances over the last several years.
We can definitely say the same thing about baseball – we don’t have to travel far to see good baseball teams. Year in and year out, we have them right here in our own county and beyond that in Northeast Mississippi.
The state of Mississippi is constantly shining at the next level in baseball, whether it’s a JUCO national championship, Mississippi guys playing all over the country at the DI level or guys representing in the Major League.
The last time before these championships for MSU and Ole Miss that teams from the same state won the national championship in back-to-back years was Texas in 2002 and Rice in 2003.
It might be that long before we see it happen again, or we could see our state continue on with its reign.