About a month ago, I wrote a feature story with Auburn baseball coach and Wren native Butch Thompson, and something he said during our interview definitely struck a chord with me.
He was talking about his reaction to the shutdown of sports during this pandemic and how his initial reaction was being a little stunned and shell-shocked. Then he said the most important thing was taking that final step and getting back on the attack.
We have all dealt with the changes in our lives in the last few months in different ways and had different phases in our own personal reactions.
It’s certainly been a process for me too and one that is still continuing. The change in routine, to go from being constantly on the go and covering games to having those come to a halt was a shock to my system at first. I went through that state feeling bewildered and in a little bit of a rut, a state I am still prone to fall back into if I don’t stop myself from doing so.
It didn’t take me long to realize that reaction wasn’t going to help me out, and I knew then it was time to get on the attack.
That attack for me meant making the best out of this situation and taking a course of action. It was about remembering that tough times don’t last forever, but tough people will always find their way to get through them.
Butch Thompson said that the winning teams and people were going to be those who found their way to get back on the attack, and that is what we are seeing plenty of people doing right now.
Everything isn’t back to normal – I honestly don’t know how long it will take before it is or if we end up with a new normal in many ways. But slowly but surely, we are seeing little pieces of the things we did before come back, the activities that we once took for granted.
Last Monday, all of our high school teams were able to resume activities. It’s not games or even scrimmages yet, but it’s something. It’s the first time everyone has been able to be together in the last nearly three months, and that’s a positive. It’s the step that had to be taken to get us back on the field when it’s time, especially when you consider that football is less than two months away.
For the last couple of weekends, plenty of you have been back out on the baseball and softball fields with your travel and summer league teams. While high school teams can’t play, this is another huge positive in allowing players to get better, sharper again and back in game shape.
Even in the professional sports world, we see plenty of leagues planning to get back going, which unfortunately for me, doesn’t include Major League Baseball yet, but it’s exciting to see sports such as basketball and hockey planning to resume their seasons.
The winners are going to be those teams and coaches who had plans in place for what to do to make up for lost time and when everyone was able to be together again, and just a few weeks ago, I was able to touch base with a lot of our football, baseball and softball coaches.
Everyone was definitely ready to get going again, and it’s going to be exciting to see how they all start to work their way back to getting ready for games again.