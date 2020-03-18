When all the news started about professional and college sports suspending due to the coronavirus on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, we saw a variety of reactions but from most of us, it was a feeling of sadness.
Then we saw the opposite reactions from people who aren’t sports fans or who don’t have it play a major role in their lives – those people who said, “Sports aren’t a matter of life or death.”
It’s true that sports aren’t a matter of life or death, but for many of us, they play a central role in our lives, and it’s perfectly acceptable to be feeling that sense of loss right now without them.
There are those of us, like me, whose jobs revolve around sports, but even in our personal lives, they play a huge role.
You would think when you get paid to watch sports, it’s not what you would want to do when you go home or spend time with your loved ones, but that’s not the case for me.
If you’re a sports fan, it’s likely no matter what your occupation is, you go home and watch some form of sports in the evening – whether it’s the NBA, Major League Baseball, college sports, etc. It’s coming home and turning on the television now, and wondering what do I watch? What does my evening consist of now?
On the weekends and time off, many of us also spend our free time with these sports. It’s the spring, so the norm around here is for many to take off to Dudy Noble or Swayze to enjoy a good college baseball game, but both of those stadiums are standing silent for the time being. It’s okay to feel sad about that.
More than that, sports aren’t a matter of life, but they do enrich our lives. Whenever the going gets tough, sometimes it’s sports that get us through it.
I know I can remember that during some of my darkest days, it’s watching a game or having that moment where your team does something amazing that helped me to keep my head up. Some of my darkest days came during 2011, and I am not ashamed to admit that feeling the joy of my Cardinals winning the World Series helped me get through some of the toughest times.
It’s a distraction when everything else brings us down, a reminder that there’s always a brighter day around the corner.
And in playing a huge role in our personal lives, they also play a role in the time we spend with our family and friends. How many of you have friends over on Saturdays during college football season to watch games together, host Super Bowl parties or simply get together at a restaurant while there’s a game playing on a TV right above you?
I know personally I can’t count the number of Sundays (the main day I go and visit my family), when my parents have said to me, “Get here in time for the game” in reference to one of the many sports that we watch together.
No, sports aren’t a matter of life or death, but there is a gaping hole in our lives without them. It’s okay to feel down about that. It’s definitely more than okay to look forward to when they come back because this too shall pass.