It seems like the transition from football season to the winter sports ends up being the slowest and the hardest of the school year for me.
I love both seasons and look forward to when a new one starts, but football seems to captivate our attention for the entire fall. It kicks off the school year – and after a summer apart, it brings everyone together for that sense of community.
This year, it seemed like football brought that more than ever, and I know it was a tough season to say goodbye to, for players, coaches, family members and myself.
But over the last month or so, we have been working to get basketball and soccer seasons going, and hopefully you all saw our Winter Sports section in last week’s paper.
Those seasons have started amidst a lot of obstacles – teams finishing up football, an occasional school closure and quarantines. Those things have made it all difficult to catch everyone in a timely manner like usual, but I have gotten to get some glimpses of teams here and there and will hopefully see the rest this week.
It’s been good to see everyone in the groove of their winter sports seasons, despite the fact that I know there is still a lot of uncertainty and rumblings of pausing these sports with the virus cases on the rise.
I could write an entirely separate column about why that would be a bad idea – mainly because we have already seen kids get cheated out of so much during 2020, last year’s spring seasons at the top of that list.
College basketball began this week, and while I’m glad they are playing too, college athletes right now are getting something that’s not possible for high school kids – extra years of eligibility.
During football season, I spoke of how much talent the Class of 2021 had in that area, and there’s plenty of talent for this year’s seniors in basketball and soccer.
That talent is already making a few teams stand out, especially on the boys’ side.
One team that’s standing out already is the Amory guys, sitting at 8-1 on the season with their lone loss being to Pontotoc. They have three of five starters being seniors, and Drew Keeton is one that’s been really impressive so far in their strong start.
Smithville’s also senior heavy on the boys’ side, and while they were a little behind getting started because of football, I think they are in store for another really good season, building off last year’s success. It was just my first time to see Nettleton last week, but their depth was impressive, and Hatley is a team I am really anxious to finally see after they had a big win over North Pontotoc before the break.
I feel like I’m still feeling out our girls’ teams, but Amory has that loaded class of seniors and have looked pretty good at times and of course, Nettleton is led by Miah Hall, who had a stellar game before Thanksgiving break.
We’re just getting started – and hopefully we can keep that going to a finish, but I’m already looking forward to the potential I’m seeing out of several teams.