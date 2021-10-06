After reading my column from last week, I imagine some of you are thinking to yourselves, “I wonder how that guy's first A-Game coverage went?”
Well, it was definitely interesting to say the least.
When we arrived at Aberdeen High School, the stands were already jammed pack, and they were in the middle of their Senior Night ceremony. After Senior Night, there was an amazing tribute to the twelve Marines who lost their lives in Afghanistan.
As time winded down and the pregame festivities ended, I became more and more excited to see what the night had in store for me. Then, I heard a loud boom from a distance, and everything went dark on Aberdeen’s side of the field. It was a power outage five minutes before kickoff.
I heard a girl standing near me say, “Why does something crazy always have to happen during the A-Game?” I thought to myself, “It wouldn’t be an A-Game without a little chaos.”
At least the two bands gave us some form of entertainment while we waited for the lights to come back, and watching them took me back to my days as a band kid.
After an hour of waiting, the power was back on. The crowd and players cheered with excitement and relief knowing that the highly anticipated game was about to begin. Both teams got the opportunity to warmed up again for three minutes, and after that, it was time to start the show.
I stood on the Aberdeen sideline, while Melissa was on Amory’s taking photos for the night. Just from standing near the players and coaches, I could tell the Bulldogs were locked in and ready to win their first A-Game in three years.
The Panthers started out hot and only got hotter on both sides of the ball as the game progressed, but the Bulldogs did not hang their heads no matter what the scoreboard said. Both teams fought to the very end, but ultimately, Amory’s strong defensive outing was too much as they were able to lift the trophy for the fourth-straight year.
Since I have just been a viewer for all these years, I never realized how much this game meant to the coaches and players, but during my post-game interviews with a few Amory players and the coach, I got some insight of what this game really means to the team.
The players look at this win as a huge milestone in their high school careers, and the coach sees it as giving back to the school and the community.
Even though this experience was a roller coaster ride, I cannot wait to get back out there and cover next year's A-Game.