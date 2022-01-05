CALEDONIA – The Aberdeen Bulldogs had a tough time finding a rhythm to pull away in the first three quarters, but an impressive fourth-quarter performance by Bryston Jenkins helped prevail them to a 61-58 win over Lamar County in the Caledonia Tournament last Tuesday.
“This game was a great chance for us to get back accustomed to in-game situations coming off of Christmas break,” Aberdeen coach Kelvin Young said. “We played with good effort, but I didn’t like all the turnovers, missed free throws and layups we had. I got to give us some leeway because we’re just getting back off the holiday, so we’re going to expect them to make some mistakes. Once we get back into the flow of things, we’ll be good.”
After trading the lead early in the first, the Bulldogs took an 8-4 lead after a 6-0 run led by ML Fort, TJ Fields and Jenari Bell, but Lamar County came back and tied the game up with 1:58 left in the quarter. Aberdeen regained the lead at 12-8 on buckets from Javian McMillian and Fort, but it did not last long as Lamar County took a one-point lead on a three-pointer by Slate Gilbert and layup from Javan Sykes.
Bell gave the Bulldogs a one-point advantage after making a layup at the buzzer to put the score at 14-13 headed into the second.
Both teams continued give each other little to no breathing room in an even more competitive second quarter. Aberdeen took the biggest lead of the quarter at 17-13 on baskets from Bell and Fields. With the game tied up at 20-20 midway through the second, McMillian drained a three-pointer to break the tie.
A 6-0 run by Lamar County helped them take a 26-23 lead late in the quarter, but the Bulldogs finished the quarter with a 9-2 run led by Bell, McMillian and Fields to go into halftime with a 32-28 lead.
The competitive, back-and-forth nature of the game continued in the third. Lamar County opened the quarter on a 6-2 run to tie the game at 34-34, forcing Aberdeen to call a timeout. A pair of buckets from Jenkins and McMillian gave the Bulldogs the biggest lead of the third at 42-38.
Lamar County went on another 6-2 run to end the quarter, tying the score at 44-44 to end the third.
In the fourth, Jenkins gave Aberdeen a much-needed spark on offense, scoring 12 points in the quarter to give the Bulldogs a little bit of separation. Aberdeen jumped out to a 52-46 lead after multiple baskets from Jenkins, and a layup by Bell.
The Bulldogs took an eight-point lead, which was the biggest lead of the game, after back-to-back buckets from Jenkins. Now down 56-48 with 3:03 left, Lamar County called a timeout to try and stall the blazing Bulldogs.
A late-game basket from Kobe Williams and free throws from Jenkins and Bell gave the Bulldogs a 61-53 lead with less than 40 seconds left, ultimately sealing the victory.
“It would have been tough for us to lose this game, knowing we were the better team,” Young said. “Our guys just sucked it up and focused on doing the little things like making free throws like they’re supposed to. Even though they were a bit fatigued, they made some big shots down the stretch.”
Jenkins and Bell led the Bulldogs in scoring with 15 points on the afternoon, while McMillian contributed 14 points in the win.
Aberdeen went on to come away with a 61-53 victory later that afternoon against Fayette County.