HAMILTON – For the past three years, Michael Johnson has brought flair and excitement to Noxubee County’s girls’ basketball team, and he’s ready to bring that over as the next Hamilton boys’ basketball coach.
“When I was in high school, you’d always see Hamilton in the news and newspaper,” Johnson said. “They were pretty good and have always had a great program. When I got the opportunity to come coach this team, I was excited to bring that excitement back to Hamilton. Just thinking about it, I know that it’ll be a challenge, but I love a challenge. We’re back – Hamilton is back.”
Johnson got his start at coaching during the 2018-2019 season for Kemper County, coaching the boys’ team. In 2020, he took over as the head girls’ coach at Noxubee County.
For his career, Johnson has posted four winning seasons, won three district championships and led the Lady Tigers to the 3A state championships in 2022.
“My success at Noxubee really came with having a great group of girls that actually wanted to play,” he said. “They grasped me when I got there, and I grasped them, and we became a family. They did whatever I asked them to do, and that made the job a whole lot easier. This is a young group and it sort of reminds me of when I took the job at Noxubee because they were young too. I’m just excited to get things started.”
Johnson was recently approved as the new head coach two weeks ago after the departure of long-time coach Drew Garvin.
“One of my close friends had told me that the Hamilton job was open and at first, I kind of brushed it off and told myself if it was still available when I got back from my cruise, I’d apply,” he said. “Fast forward, I ended up applying, and I got a phone call from Mrs. Stevens for an interview. I guess she liked what I was talking about. We had a meeting this past week, and she was telling me how blessed they were to have me. It’s honestly a two-way street because I’m blessed to have them.”
Johnson will not only be the boys’ head basketball coach, but he will also be an assistant football coach and head track coach.
“Not only is it a blessing to be coaching basketball here, but it’s also a blessing to be back coaching football,” he said. “I’m a football guy also, and I haven’t coached football in three years, so that’s a real blessing to me. From being at football practice these past couple of weeks, I’m seeing how athletic a lot of these multi-sport athletes are. I’m starting to see how they can help me out on the court, football field and track field too. All I’ve got to do is put the work in and once we do that, it’s going to show and things are going to change.”
According to Johnson, his players have responded well to him on the football field and basketball court in just a short amount of days.
“I’ve only been here for a few days now, and I’ve been trying to get to know everyone and get them to understand me,” he said. “I’m a player’s coach, so I know they’re going to want to play for me and it’s going to be a great season.”
Johnson hopes that his experience will not only help led his new team to win game but also build up the program.
“That experience has not only grown me into a better coach, but it’s also helped me become a better person,” he said. “All those things go hand in hand because it’s not all about coaching basketball and football, it’s about teaching these young guys about winning at life. Once they get the little things down, we’re going to win games and build the program up.”
Along with bringing excitement and energy to the boys’ basketball program, Johnson has high expectations for his returning group.
“I just want to bring some of that new energy and excitement back. I’m full of energy, I coach with passion and I like to get the crowd into the game,” he said. “I’m going to let the kids have fun and do what they do best, but my expectations are high. We’re looking to win district and make a run at a state championship.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.