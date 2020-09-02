MOOREVILLE – Amory was down three of its best skill players – wide receivers Braxton Griffin and James Spratt and running back Charleston French – in Friday’s scrimmage against Mooreville.
But in just two quarters of action, the duo of Hunter Jones and Jay Hampton showed they can hold their own.
Quarterback Jones linked up with wide receiver Hampton for two touchdowns in the 17-7 win over the Troopers.
“Last year, the light switch came on for Jay,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “He had a big year with right at 1,000 yards receiving. He and Hunter, they connected a good bit last year and have continued that through the offseason, the summer and it showed tonight. We saw some good things from those two guys.”
The first of the two scores came on the Panthers’ first drive, facing fourth and 8, as Jones found Hampton running down the sideline for the 43-yard score with 7:52 left.
“It will be better next week when we get everybody back,” Hampton said. “We’re still getting the O-line right, so we can go farther.”
Mooreville then drove the field before Hampton’s interception led to a Bryn Camp 36-yard field goal as the rain began to pour with two seconds left in the quarter for a 10-0 advantage.
“It was just good to get some live bullets. We have been going against each other for the last several weeks, and our guys were ready to play against somebody else,” Glenn said. “I’m just excited about that and excited for them to be able to compete. We had several guys out that will hopefully be back next week. I’m just proud of the effort and excited that we were able to get out here and get this thing in.”
With the Troopers’ offense failing to get anything going, it was defensive back Jordan Franks who read a slant route perfectly for the interception. The short field allowed Alyk Houle to race in for the 11-yard score, trimming the lead to 10-7 with 5:02 remaining in the second.
With Charleston French out with an injury, sophomore Isaiah Brownlee stepped up with 13 carries for 64 yards. Brownlee helped drive the Panthers down the field before Jones hit Hampton again on fourth down for a 39-yard connection to seal it.
“He’s one of those athletes that when you put it up, he’ll go get it,” said Jones of Hampton. “He’s real fast, and nobody can really run with him, so I just lay it up there and he makes a play on it.”
Jones finished the night 10 of 12 for 138 yards. Hampton hauled in four catches for 98 yards.
“We were just trying to see what we had for sure. Not only that, but my offensive line, trying to see what they had because they are still young. We were trying to get them some experience,” Jones said. “Jay made a couple of big plays for us for two touchdowns. Next week, we are looking forward to Caledonia because we owe them something. We will get our two dogs, Braxton and James, back then, and Charleston too in the backfield.”
Glenn agreed with Jones that getting the offensive line experience in the scrimmage was key.
“I think once we go back and watch some film, we will see some good and some bad, but the biggest thing for us is that this particular setting is most important for those guys because they have not had any live bullets,” he said. “Those guys are basically freshmen on the field. They may be sophomores or a junior and there’s one senior out there, but they have never played a meaningful snap. Tonight was good to be able to get those guys some live work.”