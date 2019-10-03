NEW ALBANY – Quarterback Hunter Jones led the Amory Panthers through the air and on the ground, throwing three touchdowns and running for the two other scores in Amory’s 35-14 win over New Albany on Friday.
Amory also got a key turnover early in the third quarter to lead to their third TD of the night.
“We had a big turnover there in the second half that really swung the momentum for us,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “I thought we controlled the ball well all night and thought we were able to run the ball some.”
Amory scored first on a 27-yard touchdown strike from Jones to Jay Hampton and had another chance early in the second after Cameron Haynes grabbed an interception, but a fumble gave the ball back to the Bulldogs, who tied the game.
The Panthers took the 14-7 lead for good on a 7-yard touchdown reception from Braxton Griffin right before halftime. Pete Moore hauled in a 30-yard pass from Jones to help set up first and goal.
Amory extended its lead early in the second half after Jalyn Nathan stripped the New Albany ball carrier and gained possession for the Panthers early in the third quarter, setting up a two-yard QB keeper by Jones.
New Albany was able to keep the game close as it scored midway through the third quarter to tighten the score at 21-14 after a Charlie Lott to Isaiah Cohran touchdown pass of 47 yards, but Amory drove 65 yards on the next possession and took a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter on Jones’ second rushing touchdown, set up by a big play from James Spratt.
Hampton capped off the game with his huge 87-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to ice the win.
“I think Amory did a good job tonight, they came in here and played well, hit some big plays in the passing game, and they were able to consistently run the ball,” New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. “We played well at times, we hit some big plays answered some scores with scores of our own, but we didn’t do it well enough. We didn’t make enough plays and contain their offense.”
Jones finished the night 15 of 23 for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Hampton finished with 6 catches for 159 yards, while Spratt had 4 catches for 50 yards and Griffin added 3 catches for 30 yards. Charleston French rushed for 104 yards on 21 carries.
“We hit some big plays tonight,” Glenn said. “It was something we haven’t done in the last couple of weeks as far as big, explosive plays.”
Defensively, Easton Higginbotham led the way with 7 tackles and a sack. Chris Satterwhite and James Conner also had sacks.
The Panthers return home this Friday to open up Division 1-3A play against Kossuth.