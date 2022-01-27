Smithville native Brayden Jones’ life-long dream of becoming a pro archer came to fruition late last month, and he is ready to take on this season’s challenges.
Since he was young, Jones dreamed about going pro in archery and since the age of 12, he has competed in multiple ASA National Pro/Am tournaments to prepare him for the pros.
“It’s honestly surreal because since the time I was 12 when I attended my first tournament all I’ve wanted to do is make it to pro,” Jones said. “It was huge to be out there and shoot from a young age. The more arrows you shoot, the more prepared you are to compete in a tournament-like environment.”
Like many athletes, Jones’ journey to reach the pros was not smooth sailing all the way, falling just short in a few tournaments early on in his career, but that did not deter him.
He continued to work on his craft, and in 2018, he was able to win his first national event at the ASA Classic in Cullman, Alabama at the age of 18.
“When I first started, I was shooting in a class called Senior Eagle, and I placed in the top three a bunch, but I could never win,” Jones said. “Then, my first year in Open B, I had a couple of issues with equipment failure, and I kept coming up short. Things finally started to come together at that ASA Classic, and I won my first one. When they told me that I had just won, it was the best feeling ever.”
In 2019, Jones won four out of six national events to earn the title of ASA National Shooter of the Year in the Adult Open B class. Jones called that year his most successful year as he was about to move into Open A in 2020.
“I put in a ton of work in the off-season to get over target panic, and I felt like it really paid off that year,” he said. “I won out of Open B that year and that pushed me into the next category, Open A.”
In the 2021 season, Jones reached the semi-pro class, and his success on the year made him one of only seven semi-pro archers to earn their way into the pro class for the upcoming 2022 season.
“Competing in the semi-pro class was really nerve-racking to begin with because you’re shooting with all these people that are so much older than I am, and they’ve been doing it for so long,” Jones said. “It wasn’t a huge difference in it, but you had to get over the mental aspect of it.”
Now that he has reached his goal of making it to the pros, Jones says that his next goal is to compete in an ASA Pro Shoot Down.
“A Shoot Down is an event where the top five pro archers compete on television,” Jones said. “It’s hard to do, and I’ve known people that have been trying to make it for years but have never made one. I know it’s going to be tough because there’s a lot of really good competition, but that’s my goal. It’s going to take a lot of hard work and practice.”