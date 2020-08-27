NETTLETON – New Nettleton coach John Keith is happy with the two-plus months of summer workouts his team has had and feels like they are gelling with his coaching style quickly.
“I think it’s been good. We have had good numbers in workouts. There’s always the honeymoon phase and all that kind of stuff and always the excitement whenever a new coach comes, but I think it’s a good fit,” Keith said. “Kids are kids, and just be yourself, be who you are and the most important thing I think a coach can be is a kid magnet. Just be somebody that they want to be around, and you can’t be fake because they will see through that. You have to care about them and genuinely want what’s good for them. I want to see the kids have opportunities to be successful and to just do something good for themselves and make their communities proud, and hopefully we will be able to do that.”
Keith said much of the summer was focused on “pod-based workouts” to help ensure social distancing.
“We have done a lot of stuff where it was seniors only together, juniors together, sophomores together, freshmen together, so that if we did have a positive case come up, we could say that group isolates and they don’t come back,” he said. “We have been very lucky here to not run into that. I know some other places have, and it’s been difficult for them to navigate. So we have been fortunate.”
Strong leadership
One of the other things Nettleton has been fortunate in is a strong group of senior and junior leaders, most of which are returning starters.
“We were really fortunate to come into a situation where a really good strong senior class of core guys, and there have been some guys in our junior that have pushed themselves this summer to be better,” Keith said. “That’s the benefit of having multi-sport guys and guys that play other things is they have been put in that leadership position and once they taste that, they are using to being that and they bring it and it kind of carries over. It’s been a really good group.”
Keith feels like with so many returning starters, several positions are going to be a strength for the Tigers. On offense, Roderick Patterson and Jamonte Guines will be a strength in the backfield, and a veteran offensive line should help them be able to run the ball effectively.
“Early on, we have to be able to run the football because we bring back several guys on the offensive line, and Roderick (Patterson) is going to be a good running back until Davis (Oswalt) gets more comfortable as a quarterback,” Keith said. “We are breaking in some new guys at receiver, so offensively, I think we have to be able to do that and control the game there.”
Marcus Thomas, Charlie Sullivan and the linebacker group highlight the defense, but Keith sees his defensive line and the secondary as being a strength as well along with special teams with kicker Jackson Cheek and punter Evan Smith returning.
“Defensively, I expect us to be a solid defense with the guys we bring back. That’s not going to equate to shutouts every week because that just doesn’t happen anymore when you are playing good teams,” he said. “But we are going to put good linebackers on the field, and we have a solid defensive line. We have some good players out at defensive back as well. Our kicking game is going to be solid. We are going to play good defense, have to play good special teams and we are going to have to protect the football. We are going to take shots when we need to. I want to maximize our opportunities, minimize our risks and be smart with what we do.”
One of the only weaknesses Keith feels like the Tigers have is still learning their new system.
“We have had not a lot of time to get it installed and we are behind as far as that goes because of the changes with me coming in and changing schemes and things like that,” he said. “Some of the people in the division already have theirs in place.”
Competitive division
While some would say that Division 1-3A is one of the weaker divisions in 3A, Keith disagrees and sees that as a slap in the face to the teams in his division.
“I think people want to look at it and say, ‘Oh well, you only have so and so in that division.’ I think that’s a disrespectful statement,” he said. “When I was at Tupelo, they always said our division was so much weaker than the Jackson region, but we would always split when we went to the playoffs. It’s just perspective. Amory and Booneville each won a lot of games last year, and they both bring back a lot. Amory and Kossuth had a battle, and Kossuth plays everybody really tough. Belmont historically has had teams that have been good. It’s just one of those things that any given year a team can jump up and surprise some people.”
While pushing the season back two weeks gives Nettleton less time to prepare for that tough division, Keith said they are focusing on what they can control.
“Right now, that was getting ready to play. Early on, that was getting ready to play Bruce and now that’s getting ready to play Hatley,” Keith said. “So that’s all we can control, and if that changes, then so be it. We will move forward and take that next step.”
Nettleton travels to New Albany on Friday for its preseason scrimmage.