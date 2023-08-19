NETTLETON - Coach John Keith and quarterback Braylen Williams were pleased with the slate of work turned in by the Nettleton Tigers at Friday's jamboree at Jack Carlisle Field. Both saw lots of positives from the action as well as things to build on going forward into the long football season.
Williams used both his arm and legs to supply the offense, particularly early on in the opening drive as he threw for 63 yards while rushing for nine more to lead the Tigers to their touchdown.
"I was just looking to do better than I did last season," Williams said. "Just make the right decision every play.
"I feel like me and my receivers have good chemistry even off the field because they're my boys because I'm with them every day and we're working or just chilling, playing the game like that."
Nettleton's score came as a result of a Williams to Tahj McBride pass of 15 yards to cap the drive.
The jamboree setup consisted of three possessions per team and the Tigers moved the ball well in other possessions but were unable to punch the ball in score.
Other receivers in Williams arsenal of threats that snagged catches besides McBride included Gavin Pargo, Collin Bowen, and Anterion Venson.
Bowen hauled in a pass of 32 yards from Williams for one of his top catches along with a 20 yarder. Pargo had a couple of grabs of 21 and 20 yards while Venson snagged a 31-yard catch to go along with a 14-yarder as some of his night's work.
Brayden Hooks churned up some real estate in the running game for the Tigers as well to prevent Corinth from solely keying on Williams.
"My running back right here (Hooks), look, that's the best running back in 3A," Williams said.
Keith was pleased with his offense as while as the fact that his defense was able to keep the Warriors out of the end.
"You know, it's one of those things where you go through fall camp and you're going against yourself and you're going, 'okay, we got a chance to be really good or maybe we're really bad in a spot and that guy just looks good," Keith said.
"The most important thing was just seeing us against somebody else, seeing how our guys were going to compete and I thought we did a great job with that, I thought we got a little tired, but that is to be expected in the format of the way this game was set up.
Keith was pleased with Williams play and how he handled the game along with his offense.
"I thought Braylen played really well early on, missed a couple of reads later on, but we've got a lot on his plate right now and trying to push things through him and he's doing a great job with that and that's just growing pains, he's just a sophomore.
"Offensive line protected well, gave him time, we've just got to finish drives. Defensively, we gave up the edge a couple of times and gave up big runs, but I was proud to see us respond and keep them out the end zone. At other times we did a great job of penetrating and making plays in the backfield."
Keith was pleased overall with the Tigers performance and was glad to see how a couple of his younger players stepped up in their first varsity action.
"We threw a lot of things at our kids tonight to see how they handled it, to play that math game as to what we do well versus what we don't."
