When you enter the world of covering high school sports, one thing you quickly learn about is well-respected, elite coaches.
Our area lost one of those on Friday with the passing of Chris Kidd, who won state championships at Nettleton and most recently was principal at Hatley.
When I started working here, it was the year after Kidd coached Nettleton to a state championship in 2011, so I first met him as an assistant principal at Hatley and a proud baseball dad to his son, Brock, who graduated in 2017.
I can remember plenty of conversations with him at the baseball field about how well Brock and the Tigers were doing, and I don’t think you could have found a more proud father.
I knew how many lives Kidd affected during his coaching and administration careers, but this weekend made me realize just exactly what a wide reach he had.
I saw so many former players post tributes to him or share their stories about the influence he had on their lives, and I saw former coworkers talk about what a great and supportive principal he was during his time at Hatley.
What was even more impressive to me was how many of those former players ended up following in his footsteps and becoming head coaches themselves. Jessica Seger at Amory, Makenzie (Hawkins) Sullivan at Nettleton and Hayley (Parker) Hogue at Tupelo are just a few that come to mind right away, and I’m sure there are plenty more that I have missed and more that he probably coached in baseball as well.
I always joke in football that most of the head coaches we have around here either coached under or played for guys like Bobby Hall and Pat Byrd, and the amount of coaches who played for Chris Kidd just shows his legacy in softball and baseball in Northeast Mississippi just like those coaches built in football.
A mark of a great coach is the impression they left on their players and assistant coaches, and you couldn’t find a better one than the one Chris Kidd left behind. We are so lucky to have had great coaches like him in our area before and to still have so many left behind.
It’s times like these that I don’t think you can underrate the relationship between a coach and their players and how special it is. Softball is so huge in our area, and it’s coaches like Chris Kidd and ones like Jeremy Duke, Bryan Loague, Chris George and others that have coached in Monroe County who continue to make it so.
Kidd left his legacy behind, and he will be missed. It’s up to that next generation of coaches to carry his legacy on to all the athletes that are playing now and the many still to come.