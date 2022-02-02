HATLEY – A career-high 45 points from Jaxon Knight and a hard-fought fourth quarter helped the Hatley Tigers grab a 77-65 win over Hamilton last Monday night.
“I knew I just had to stay focused and get my teammates involved,” Knight said. “Tyler (Dabbs), Jaden (Haro) and Rhett (Pickle) opened up the floor for me a lot by knocking down shots. If it wasn’t for them, working on my free throws in the offseason and staying focused, none of this would’ve happened.”
Hatley wasted no time in jumping out to a decent lead in the first as baskets from Tyler Dabbs, Knight and Jaden Haro gave the Tigers a 10-4 lead. Knight extended the Tigers’ lead to double digits at 19-7 after dropping in six straight points.
The Lions chipped into the lead with a 7-0 run to end the quarter on buckets from Tae Rice, Willie Green and Tyques Lindsey, putting the score at 19-14 at the end of the first.
A pair of baskets from Knight helped the Tigers maintain their five-point cushion to begin the second. Angel Quintero increased Hatley’s lead back up to double digits at 28-18 with a free throw.
Kyzer Verner and Rye Howard cashed in on a pair of layups to cut the lead down to six midway through the quarter. Despite trading blows at the midway point, the Tigers managed to hold on to a 34-26 lead with baskets from Knight and Haro.
A layup and three-pointer by Verner cut the lead down to four points with 10 seconds left, but Knight closed the second out by knocking down a pair of free throws to put Hatley up 36-31 heading into halftime.
Coming out of the half, Hamilton saw significant improvements on both sides of the ball as a few steals and transition buckets from Howard and Caiden Thompson helped them cut the score down to 40-38.
Buckets from Knight and Dabbs pushed Hatley’s lead up to five with two minutes left in the quarter. The Lions closed the quarter out strong as buckets from Green and Verner tied the game up at 47-47 heading into the fourth.
Hatley started the final period by attacking the goal and drawing fouls. Dabbs, Knight and Cayson Williams made a combined total of 10 free throws for the Tigers in the first few minutes of the fourth to take a 57-51 lead.
Williams, Dabbs and Haro led a 7-0 run to increase the Tigers’ lead to 69-56 with a little under three minutes left in the game. Hamilton answered the run as Howard, Rice and Green dropped in buckets to cut the lead down to eight.
With a minute left, Knight scored six points to push Hatley’s lead to 75-61. Dabbs sealed the win by nailing a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left.
“Our team tends to get into a lull whenever we’re up,” Hatley coach Jake Smith said. “In the third, we didn’t play how we normally do, and we knew we had to withstand Hamilton’s storm. We made a lot of winning plays in that fourth quarter that helped us get the win.”
Knight notched a career-high 45 points, while Dabbs added 15 points in the win for the Tigers.
“I know Jaxon (Knight) scored a lot of points, but it was his winning plays, diving for loose balls and making free throws, that made a difference,” Smith said. “I knew he was capable of having a game like this, but it was about having a winning mindset of making important plays all the time. As a team, we made those difference-maker types of plays all game.”
For Hamilton, Howard led the way with 20 points, while Green contributed 15 points in the loss. Verner cashed in on 11 points off the bench for the Lions.
(G) Hatley 68, Hamilton 50
The Hatley Lady Tigers’ ball movement and strong play in transition helped them get out to a double-digit lead in the second and add on to it as the game went along, picking up a 68-50 win over Hamilton last Monday.
“We were sharing the ball and pushing the ball well up the floor,” Hatley coach Shelley Scott said. “That’s something that we work on in practice, and we were finally able to execute it in a game. We threw in a couple of different things on defense in the first half, and I think we did a pretty good job of holding them.”
Hamilton jumped out to a 5-2 lead to start the first, but that lead quickly vanished as the Lady Tigers went on a 10-0 run led by Emma Rose Thompson, Lexi Miller and Chloe Wilbanks to take a 12-5 lead.
The Lady Lions called a timeout to stunt Hatley’s momentum, and baskets from Liberty Hughes and Zakia Dobbs cut the lead down to two points around the two-minute mark. Hatley closed the quarter out on a 6-1 run to take an 18-11 lead as Thompson banked in a shot at the buzzer.
The Lady Lions open the second by cutting the lead down to six on buckets from Dobbs and Hughes, but Hatley responded, taking the first double-digit lead of the game at 24-14 after baskets from Madison Whitt and Thompson.
The Lady Tigers’ lead continued to grow late in the quarter as they went on a 10-0 run to take a 36-18 lead at halftime after buckets from Miller, Kenlee Wilkinson, Emma Wright and Wilbanks.
Three straight buckets from Thompson to begin the third helped Hatley take a 42-20 lead to start the quarter. Laney Harrington knocked down a couple of baskets to try and cut into the big lead, but midway through the quarter, the Lady Tigers extended the lead to 24 points after five straight points from Thompson.
Hatley headed into the final quarter with a 56-28 lead after Wilkinson and Thompson dropped in baskets in the closing seconds.
Miller increased Hatley’s lead to 30 points to start the fourth, but Hamilton’s offense started to find its rhythm midway through the quarter to trim the lead. Hughes, Dobbs and Paris Flanery led an 8-0 run to put the score at 61-39.
The Lady Lions’ fourth-quarter hot streak continued as they cut the lead down to as much as 17 points on buckets from Flanery, Dobbs and Lowery Taylor. Whitt drained a late in the quarter three-pointer to put the Lady Tigers back up 68-48 and clinch the win.
Thompson finished with a team-high 21 points for Hatley, while Wilkinson added 14 points in the win.
“The main reason why we were able to push the ball up the floor was because of those two (Thompson and Wilkinson),” Scott said. “They were looking to take it to the rim and beat others down the floor all game.”
For Hamilton, Dobbs scored a game-high 25 points in the loss.