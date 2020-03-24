Amory, MS (38821)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.