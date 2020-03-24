In a rapidly changing situation, you have to praise those who are playing the waiting game.
That’s what the MHSAA has essentially done twice this week, choosing to suspend games for as long as schools are out, but not officially pulling the plug on the spring sports seasons. After seeing what happened with all college sports, it’s certainly a relief that we can hold on to some hope for right now.
I am definitely a glass half full kind of person, but I also know in times such as these that we have to be realistic as well. I could have covered my last game for this spring semester last Saturday when I went and watched Amory beat Mooreville on the road.
But it helps keep me positive, especially seeing our athletes holding their heads up and being able to see an end in sight by not saying that’s the situation right now.
It’s tough enough to see our lives essentially changing overnight – from not being able to do the things we love or see very much of the people we care about to taking away our favorite pastimes.
It’s tough to see college players already have their seasons ripped away from them. I know there are things being worked out to extend eligibility, and I hope that many of those kids who thought this year was their last shot are able to take that option. I also know it’s not viable or what’s best for some.
But for our high school seniors, this year is it. There’s no doing the 2019-2020 school year over, although I did hear that suggested once last week as a joke. (And trust me, if it were a choice, I would take it every day, and I think many of the Class of 2020 would as well.)
There are some seniors who will be playing at the next level and for sure be stepping on a field or course or court again, but there are others who are simply embracing this last chance.
I know that if sports resume, obviously they won’t be able to be played as planned. Right now, schools don’t resume until at least April 20, and that already takes us up to right around the end of the regular season and the date that playoffs were supposed to start.
But these times are teaching us to be adjustable, to do what we have to do to keep ourselves and everyone around us safe, and if it’s safe by then, we can also be adjustable as to how we finish out the spring sports seasons.
I have heard of many different ideas as to how to make it work presented, but one underlying theme remains: Coaches want to play. Kids want to play. Seniors don’t want their seasons to finish out under a cloud of uncertainty and with no resolution. Even one more game would be better than none.
So for now, let’s hold out, cross our fingers and keep that optimism and hope. Let’s also keep taking the precautions we have to take to hopefully slow this situation down because hopefully the safer we are, the quicker we can get back to the better chaos of normal life.