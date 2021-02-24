The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs, along with the boys’ team, have already made it through one shutdown this season, back in December due to COVID.
That long layoff has made it easier for the Lady Bulldogs to get through the shorter one last week due to the weather.
“We’ve been trying to watch a little film and prepare mentally,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said. “It’s been really good with our girls. We kind of got a glimpse of what this was like early when we had to cancel games and didn’t play for a few weeks. We’re preparing mentally and then we’ll get back in the gym a day or two before our game.”
Conley said the original shutdown put his team behind in finding their rhythm, but that he thinks they were starting to get in a groove late in the regular season and during the division tournament.
“That slowed us down with the shutdown, but we have definitely had different girls step up throughout the year, We will have those same ones step up and make a few more plays starting with the first round because Kossuth is a great team and we need a whole team effort.”
The Lady Bulldogs lost to Houston in the division tournament before beating Hatley to secure the No. 3 seed.
“We’re ready to throw the ball out. It’s been an up-and-down year,” Conley said. “I was kind of hoping for a better start against Houston, but I saw our potential in the second half.
“Hopefully we can just come out and play a whole game and give a better effort to start the game.”
Aberdeen got senior Jamiyah Hoskins, an ICC signee, back from injury during the division tournament, but Conley credited senior Jamia Johnson and junior Taylor Harrison as being some of the players who have stepped up to be consistent in scoring in her absence.
“I wasn’t expecting too much from Jamiyah with her being off for so long, but we know she can shoot it. Taylor and Jamia have been really consistent for us,” Conley said. “Tyquasia (McMillian) has been awesome for us playing on both ends of the floor, and Gabby (Holliday) in her first year is playing great defense. Olivia (Randle) has hit big shots throughout the year. We have had different girls step up in different parts of the year, and our leading scorers seem to change from game to game.”
Harrison hit a few key threes in the win over Hatley, as Conley said the Lady Tigers were defending well against Johnson.
“They started with a box and one against Jamia, and Taylor hit those threes, so then it’s like who do ou try to focus on?” Conley said. “Taylor continues to be aggressive, and she has another level she can get to, you just have to get it out of her. We’re continuing to encourage her to be aggressive on the offensive end.”
Tough tests
Aberdeen was eliminated by Belmont last season, and Conley said playing in environments like that and Kossuth will help his team in the long run.
“In those kind of environments, you’re going to fold or step up to the moment,” he said. “We had several girls who played in that game last year and got the taste of that environment, and we were even missing Kierstyn (Riddle), our point guard, which was a big momentum changer. It definitely prepares you for the future, and one way or another you’re going to have to see one of those teams and play in that kind of environment. Let’s go ahead and try to do something in it during the first round.”