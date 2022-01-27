HATLEY – The defensive effort and inside play of the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs gave them the edge to capture their second division win of the season in a 47-36 win over Hatley on Thursday night.
“We really just wanted to focus on our defense,” Aberdeen coach Sanqueeta Meardith said. “That’s our game plan every night to contain our dribble, keep the ball handler in front of us and not let them score a lot of points. On offense, I told them that we needed to use our size to work it on the inside some for easy points and push the ball all night.”
Aberdeen’s gameplan of playing rugged defense and utilizing their size on the inside was a success in the first as they held Hatley to only four points all quarter and dominated down low.
The Lady Bulldogs took a 7-2 lead after a pair of baskets from Kierstyn Riddle and Tyquashia McMillian. Kenlee Wilkinson trimmed the lead down to three points with a layup, but a 10-0 run to end the quarter with buckets from Olivia Randle, Gabrielle Holliday, Taylor Harrison, Riddle and Sammiyah Burroughs increased the lead to 17-4 heading into the second quarter.
Things continued to roll for the Lady Bulldogs in the second as they took a 22-6 lead on a three-pointer by Holliday. Emma Wright and Wilkinson tried to get the Lady Tigers going offensively by driving the lane and knocking down free throws to chip into the lead.
Burroughs put Aberdeen up 26-10 at halftime after hitting a free throw before the half.
Hatley started the third with a 5-0 run led by Emma Rose Thompson and Wilkinson to cut the lead down to 11. Late in the quarter, Aberdeen made a run to extend their lead to 37-17 with baskets from Sereniti McMillian, Harrison and Tyquashia McMillian.
The Lady Tigers closed the quarter out down 37-19 after a mid-range jump shot by Madison Whitt.
Hatley saw more success in its offense in the fourth quarter as Wright and Chloe Wilbanks gave the Lady Tigers a boost to trim the lead down to 40-25. Baskets from Sereniti McMillian and Harrison extended Aberdeen’s lead back up to 19 midway through the quarter.
The Lady Tigers continued to fight hard to cut into the lead by getting to the free-throw line late in the fourth. Hatley shot a total of 13 free throws in the final two minutes of the game and made nine to cut the lead down to 45-34, but the Lady Bulldogs were able to close the win out.
“We’re 1-3 in the division, so we really needed this win,” Meardith said. “It was a good team effort tonight. Kierstyn (Riddle) pushed the ball and did what she needed to do, and Tyquashia (McMillian) did a good job scoring in the post for us.”
Tyquashia McMillian, Riddle and Holliday each finished with a team-high nine points for the Lady Bulldogs.
For Hatley, Wright notched a game-high 13 points, while Wilkinson added 11 points in the loss.
(B) Aberdeen 67, Hatley 53
Ball movement and a few big runs in the second and third quarters were key in the Aberdeen Bulldogs’ success as they picked up a 67-53 win over Hatley on Thursday.
“We got to our spots early on in the game and moved the ball very well, and I wish we could’ve continued that, but we got too relaxed when we got a lead,” Aberdeen coach Kelvin Young said. “Guys started to go one-on-one too often and went away from the gameplan that got us that lead.”
The Bulldogs shot the ball well from beyond the arc midway through the first as Bryston Jenkins drained a pair of threes to give Aberdeen an 8-4 lead. Hatley responded and took a 9-8 lead with 2:04 left after a layup by Tyler Dabbs and a three-pointer from Jaden Haro.
Aberdeen went into the second quarter with a 13-9 lead after a steal and fast-break layup by ML Fort.
Baskets from Jeremiah White and Javian McMillian helped the Bulldogs go on a 7-0 run and take a 20-11 lead to start the second. Aberdeen took its first double-digit lead at 23-13 with a three-pointer by McMillian.
Late in the quarter, the Tigers cut the lead back down to single digits on buckets from Jaxon Knight and David Woods. Aberdeen closed out the half up 29-20 after a layup by Jenari Bell at the end of the quarter.
The Bulldogs opened the third by extending their lead to 36-23 after going on a 7-3 run with baskets from McMillian, Bell, White and TJ Fields. Rhett Pickle, Knight and Dabbs gave Hatley answers on offense as they led a 9-0 run to cut the lead down to 36-32 with 2:02 left in the quarter.
An 8-0 run by Aberdeen to finish off the quarter knotted the score at 44-32 heading into the fourth.
Both teams competed hard in the final period as Aberdeen tried to hold on to its double-digit lead, while Hatley tried to make runs to cut into it. Pickle got the Tigers started in the fourth with a mid-range jump shot to cut the lead to 10, but White responded with a three-pointer to push the Bulldogs lead up to 47-34.
Cayson Williams came in for Hatley and dropped in a few baskets to bring the Tigers within 12 points midway through the quarter. Buckets from Haro and Williams helped lead Hatley on a 5-0 run to put the score at 58-47 with a little under four minutes left.
Aberdeen finished the game off strong by knocking down free throws to extend the lead and get the win.
“I’m trying to implement some stuff to get ready for the playoffs and get our guys in shape since we’re coming off of virtual classes,” Young said. “Bryston (Jenkins) shot the ball well, and Javian (McMillian) came along towards the end when we really needed it.”
McMillian finished with a game-high 21 points, while Bell added 14 points for the Bulldogs. White contributed 12 points in the win.
For Hatley, Knight and Dabbs scored 11 points, while Pickle cashed in on 10 points in the loss.