ABERDEEN – After a dominant first set, nothing came easy for the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs in last Monday’s match against Columbus, but they managed to fight back in the final two sets to clinch a 3-1 win.
Aberdeen's serving helped secure a 25-8 win in the first set, but Columbus came away with a narrow 25-23 win in the second. The Lady Bulldogs fought back from being down nearly double digits in the third to win 30-28, and they closed things out in the fourth with a 25-18 win.
“I kept telling the girls to keep fighting and communicating out there,” Aberdeen coach Sanqueeta Meardith said. “Those sets were really back-and-forth, but they finished well. Our first two wins of the season against Okolona really built our momentum, and the girls are believing in themselves more now and want to keep winning.”
Sereniti McMillian picked up the first ace of the game to give Aberdeen a lead in the first set, and Gabrielle Holliday extended the lead to 6-3 with an ace. The Lady Bulldogs took a 15-7 lead after an ace from Destini McClendon and a kill by Taliyah Cunningham.
Three straight aces by Karenea Hayes increased Aberdeen’s lead to 20-7, and Cunningham closed out the set with a kill.
The Lady Bulldogs’ momentum carried over into the second set as they jumped out to a 5-3 lead on back-to-back aces from McMillian, but Columbus found its rhythm and scored seven straight points to take a 13-7 lead. Aberdeen responded to cut the score to 14-12 after kills from McMillian and McClendon.
The two teams traded blows late in the set, but Columbus managed to take a 22-17 lead. Holliday’s serving helped lead a comeback effort as Aberdeen tied things up at 22-22, but the Lady Falcons ended the set with a pair of kills.
A back-and-forth start to the third set ultimately led to Columbus pulling away late and taking a 20-13 lead after seven straight points. Cunningham turned the tides for the Lady Bulldogs with three straight kills and a block, while Jakiya White cut the lead down to 23-22 with an ace.
A kill by McMillian gave Aberdeen a 25-24 lead, but Columbus answered to tie things up and take the lead. McMillian responded once again with a kill to tie things at 28-28, and back-to-back points for Aberdeen sealed the set win.
Neither team gave each other an inch of breathing room in the fourth as the back-and-forth nature continued. Columbus gained a 12-7 lead after five straight points scored, but McMillian and McClendon trimmed the score to 14-13 with a kill and a pair of aces.
Aberdeen took control of the final set after taking a 21-18 lead on an ace by McMillian, and Cunningham sealed the victory with back-to-back kills.
McMillian and Cunningham both finished with 10 kills, while Hayes and Holliday both tallied five aces. McMillian also had four aces, while White and McClendon finished with three.
“I know Sereniti (McMillian) is definitely going to get out there and do what she’s supposed to do,” Meardith said. “Her and Taliyah (Cunningham) lead our team just by communicating well every game, and Karenea (Hayes) did a good job serving in that first set too. My thing was to just settle them down and not get them too worked up so they could close the game out.”
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
