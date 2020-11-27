ABERDEEN – After being down as many as 11 points in the first quarter, the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs came back in the fourth quarter to win 31-26 over West Union on homecoming night on Friday.
“I didn’t think the focus was there leading up to it, but I had a couple of girls that went out there and fought,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said. “We battled through it and came out with a victory.”
After surrendering an early basket, Taliyah Cunningham took Taylor Harrison’s pass to the rim to open the scoring. The Lady Eagles answered with a 4-0 run, but Jamia Johnson scored off her own rebound.
The Lady Bulldogs tried to claw their way back, but several missed opportunities led to a 9-0 run from the Lady Eagles. Just before the buzzer, Tyquashia McMillian’s basket stopped the run and cut the deficit to 15-6.
That basket sparked Aberdeen’s effort in the second quarter. A missed shot and a save turned into a Jamiyah Hoskins basket. Gabrielle Holliday took a steal to the basket, and Harrison’s make off a turnover cut the lead to 16-12.
West Union stretched the lead back to six, but a block by McMillian sparked things again late in the half. She cut the lead in half on the hoop and harm to make it 18-15 at the half.
After a few missed chances to begin the second half, McMillian’s basket cut the lead down to one. The Lady Eagles went on another run, before McMillian scored off the turnover to cut the lead to 23-19.
The Lady Bulldogs kept chipping away to begin the fourth quarter. Hoskins snagged a rebound and drove to the other end, but was fouled on the make and cut the lead to one on a free throw. The doubled, but saves by Johnson and Harrison led to a Hoskins basket to tie the game at 24-all.
Hoskins made a pair of free throws to give Aberdeen a 26-24 lead. A foul led to the third tie of the night, but McMillian went back to the line and gave the Lady Bulldogs the lead for good and then stretched it to three. Hoskins added the final points from the line.
Hoskins and McMillian finished with 10 points each to lead Aberdeen in scoring.
(B) Aberdeen 88, West Union 61
West Union opened the game on a 4-0 run, but Tae Johnson cut it to one with a three. The lead was stretched back to three before Jeremiah White’s make cut it back to one again.
Tyler Harrison tied it on a putback and a Malik Williams board led to a Donavan Fields basket to give the Bulldogs a 9-7 lead. Harrison hit a three to make it 12-8 at the end of the first.
T.J. Fields made a pair from the line to begin the second quarter, and a steal by Jermaine Strong led to a basket by Javian McMillian. The Eagles cut the lead to four, but the Bulldogs put the hammer down.
McMillian nailed two straight threes to cap an 8-0 run, and Johnson added two more threes to put the Bulldogs up 33-16.
The Eagles went on a 16-5 run to cut the Bulldog lead to 39-32 at halftime.
Fields hit a three to begin the second half and after an answering three, the Bulldogs really hit their stride. A Bryston Jenkins three took the lead to 47-37 and sparked a 20-3 Aberdeen run. McMillian, Johnson and Jenari Bell did the early scoring in the run, but White went go on a tear, scoring the Bulldogs’ last ten points of the quarter and capping it off with a dunk at the end.
“I told the team to not worry about the offense, that our defense would lead to offense,’ Aberdeen coach Marquis Burnett said. “They committed on the defensive end tonight, and it was good to see the offensive effort.”
McMillian scored the first points of the fourth quarter from the line to go up 75-42, but the Eagles went on a 13-0 run before McMillan’s layup ended that run. White stretched the lead out to 80-58, and Williams scored off a rebound from missed free throws. Harrison finished off the scoring for the Bulldogs.
White led the Bulldogs with 21 points, while Johnson added 16 in the effort.