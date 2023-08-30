ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs battled their way back into almost every set during last Tuesday’s match against Okolona, but they were unable to close things out, resulting in a 3-1 loss.
The Lady Chieftains picked up a 25-13 win in the first set, but Aberdeen came all the way back in the second set to win 26-24. Okolona cruised to a 25-11 win in the third and finished out a nail-biting fourth set with a 25-23 win.
“There are still a lot of missing parts that we have to put together,” Aberdeen coach Joyce Lucas said. “For the most part, our hustle and ability to battle back when they get into a hole have gotten better. That’s all we can ask for.”
Okolona took a 4-1 lead in the first, but Kayleigh Davis’s kill and Kiera Harrison’s ace tied the set at 4-4. Shortly after, the Lady Chieftains went on a run to extend their lead to double digits at 17-7.
Brookelynn Gardner, Trinity Harris and Jatori Johnson tried to get something going for their team with kills and aces, but Okolona still held onto the double-digit lead to close things out. Okolona’s momentum carried over into the second set as they jumped out to a 9-1 lead.
A pair of kills by Harris and Johnson, along with an ace from Davis, cut the score to 9-4, but Okolona made a run to go up 15-5. Harrison and Harris gave Aberdeen a needed spark with a few kills, while Harmony Fields added four straight aces to make it a one-point game.
After another kill from Harris, the Lady Bulldogs tied things up at 17-17. The two teams traded points later in the set, but Aberdeen found a way to come out on top after three straight aces by Gardner.
“Our service was a little bit better but not as clean as I wanted it to be,” Lucas said. “Harmony (Fields) really came through for us and brought us back in that second set with her serving.”
Momentum shifted back to the Lady Chieftains in the third as they gained an 8-3 lead. Fields cut into the lead with her serving, bringing the score to 12-9, but a scoreboard malfunction put a halt in the game.
Once things started back, Okolona increased their lead to double digits at 19-9 and cruised to the finish line in this set. The Lady Chieftains took another sizable lead in the fourth, going up 12-5, but the Lady Bulldogs started to put up a fight.
Three straight aces from Fields, plus a kill by Harrison, cut the score to 12-9. Okolona held onto its lead throughout the midway point of the set, but Aberdeen made another push behind Fields’s serving.
A pair of aces from Fields cut the score to 22-21, and the Lady Bulldogs tied things up at 24-24 with a block by Harrison. Harrison’s kill gave Aberdeen a 26-25 lead, but Okolona closed the set out with three straight points.
Harrison and Harris both tallied four kills, while Fields led the way in aces with 11 aces.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.