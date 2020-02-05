ABERDEEN – Making a statement at the right time can go a long way. The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs made a statement last Tuesday night in their last division contest of the season, getting a big first-half lead and cruising to a 67-31 victory over the Houston Lady Hilltoppers.
“We came out and executed on the defensive end, played well and made some shots at home,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said. “We’ve been looking to play that way all year.”
The Lady Bulldogs got things going with a block from Jamiyah Hoskins, which led to Tamia Walker scoring the first points of the contest. Jamia Johnson and Hoskins added to the lead at the line. The Lady Toppers finally had an answer, but the Lady Bulldogs went on a 10-0 run, capped off by back-to-back threes from Hoskins. Paige Matthews hit a triple and also made contributions on defense, as her steal led to a Taylor Harrison layup to end the quarter with a 21-4 lead.
A slow start to the second quarter threatened the Aberdeen lead as Houston went on a 7-1 run before Hoskins got a layup off the back of the iron. That began another run by the home team, with Kierstyn Riddle, Miyunia Thomas and Johnson scoring to extend the lead. After Riddle’s drive to the rim was successful, the Lady Hilltoppers went on a 5-0 run to cut the Aberdeen lead to 32-16 at halftime.
After surrendering an early basket to begin the second half, Hoskins hit a three to stop the Houston run, and Riddle took a steal to the cup for the layup. The visitors went on another 5-0 run before Johnson was fouled after getting the steal and made both of her shots. The Lady Bulldogs then went on a 7-0 run, with the highlight being Riddle’s hoop and harm. Makayla Davis took Riddle’s pass to the rim for the score, and Brianna Smith’s three ended the quarter with a 54-26 advantage.
The Lady Toppers hit a three to begin the fourth quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs answered again with a 9-0 run, with Riddle getting five of the nine points. Thomas and Tyquasia McMillan scored on back-to-back trips down the floor to cap the Aberdeen scoring.
The victory secured the No. 2 seed for the Lady Bulldogs in the Division 4-3A tournament. Riddle led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points with Hoskins adding 15 to the total.
(B) Houston 87, Aberdeen 47
The Bulldogs were not as lucky, getting off to a slow start and never recovering in the loss.
The Hilltoppers came out blazing, going on an 8-0 run before Jermaine Strong hit a three to put the Bulldogs on the board. Malik Williams’ basket stopped a 9-0 run. Strong got another basket, but the Hilltoppers went on a 8-0 run to finish the first quarter.
C.J. Arnold opened the second quarter with a three, and the Bulldogs managed to find some life, going on a 9-0 run. Javian McMillian started the run, and Jenari Bell got the three-point play, getting fouled after taking McMillian’s pass to the basket. Bell capped off the run, taking a pass from Jayden Walker to the rim.
William Johnson added a three, but the Hilltoppers went on a 6-0 run. Bell broke that run, getting one of two from the line, and Jeremiah White followed him by nailing a jumper. The Hilltoppers went on yet another run, but a long pass in the dying seconds found McMillian, whose layup made it a 52-25 deficit at halftime.
The Bulldogs found some success to begin the second half as a Williams block turned into a McMillian three to open the scoring. Williams scored after a mad scramble for the ball, and McMillian hit his second basket of the half. Strong hit his first basket of the half and later hit his second three of the evening. White scored on the offensive rebound as the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter.
White got the first points of the final term, but the Hilltoppers kept the ball rolling. Jonathan Moore’s basket was a bright spot to break up a 16-2 run. White was fouled late and made one of two from the line to close the scoring for Aberdeen.
“You have rough nights during a long season. I guess it’s how you bounce back, so you’ve got to keep going,” Aberdeen coach Marquis Burnett said. “We’ve got a week off before our next game, so we’ve got some time to fix the things we’re struggling with.”
Strong led the Bulldog scoring effort with 10 points on the night.