HOUSTON – The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs never found their groove on Friday night. After getting the early lead, they never recovered as host Houston got the 46-37 win to take the Division 4-3A tournament title.
“We let one slip away tonight,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said. “They played great and we didn’t, so that’s how it works.”
A Tamia Walker steal led to Paige Matthews getting fouled and making a pair of free throws to open the scoring. The Lady Hilltoppers tied the game, but Walker’s free throw gave the Lady Bulldogs the lead back. Talicia Loggan and Jamia Johnson’s baskets took the lead to 7-2, but that was lost thanks to a 6-0 Houston run. Loggan’s bucket broke the drought and gave the Lady Bulldogs the lead back, but a Lady Hilltopper three at the buzzer gave them an 11-9 lead.
Tyquasia McMillian started the second quarter with a hoop and harm to give the Lady Bulldogs a 12-11 lead. Jamiyah Hoskins broke a 4-0 run at the line which cut the lead to 15-13. The Lady Toppers’ lead grew to five as the Lady Bulldogs went ice cold on offense, but Hoskins made a free throw to cut the lead to four at the half.
The lead went to six to begin the second half, but Johnson’s layup gave the Lady Bulldogs their first points of the third to spark a run. Johnson’s basket tied the game at 20, but back-to-back threes took Houston’s lead to six. The lead and the scoring drought grew to eight, but Walker was fouled and broke it at the line. Hoskins cut the lead to five, and Matthews’ three and Taylor Harrison’s free throw made it 30-27 at the end of the third.
The lead went back to five to start the fourth, but McMillian scored to cut it down to three, then got a steal and a basket to get to within one. The Lady Toppers went on a 6-0 run broken by Loggan, who put in a basket off Hoskins’ pass. McMillian’s second basket of the quarter got Aberdeen to within three, but Houston pushed it back to six. Makayla Davis made a pair of free throws to get the Lady Bulldogs to 41-37, but the Lady Toppers sealed the win with a late 4-0 run.
Hoskins was Aberdeen’s leading scorer in the loss with 10 points, and she also scored 11 points in the 57-37 win over Choctaw County to reach the championship game.
Boys consolation: Aberdeen 56, Chargers 53
The Bulldog boys salvaged the evening, with Malik Williams’ late run being the difference as they took a 56-53 win over Choctaw County in the boys’ consolation game to get third place in the division.
“It felt good coming into the division tournament and getting two of three this week,” Aberdeen coach Marquis Burnett said. “The boys have improved, and it was good to see them get better.”
After surrendering an early basket, Javian McMillian’s free throw put the Bulldogs on the board, then Malik Williams scored off Cordell Barker’s miss. The Chargers took the lead to five before McMillian scored off Bryston Jenkins’ offensive board. A rebound led to a Jeremiah White basket to cut the lead to 8-7, and he went on a 6-0 run to get the lead. McMillian’s basket took the lead to 13-8 at the end of the quarter.
The Chargers hit a three to start the second, but Jenari Bell answered with a basket. White cleaned up a miss to give the Bulldogs a six-point lead. The Chargers cut it to one, but Bell’s free throw stopped the run. Malik Williams got a rebound and scored to extend the lead back to four. A late foul cut the lead in half, but the Bulldogs went into the half with a 20-18 lead.
After a Charger basket began the third, McMillian’s basket gave the Bulldogs the lead back, but Choctaw went on a 7-0 run to take a 31-24 lead. Williams broke the drought, and White’s three cut it to four. The lead grew back to six before White was rewarded for the Bulldogs’ scrappiness under the rim and made a free throw to start a run. Williams made back-to-back buckets to get to within one at 35-34.
McMillian scored the first points of the fourth quarter, but the Chargers answered with a three to take the lead back to six and extended it further before Strong hit a three. White cleaned up a miss, and McMillian’s steal and basket tied it at 43-all. Choctaw went back up by three before McMillan tied the game with a three of his own.
The Bulldogs fell behind twice in a short span, but Williams first cut it to one, then gave the Bulldogs a 52-51 lead on the hoop and harm. Bell’s make took the lead to three, but Choctaw cut it to one at the free-throw line. McMillian’s layup drive sealed the win.
McMillian led the Bulldog effort with 18 points, with White scoring 16 and Williams adding 10 in the win.
McMillian was also the leading scorer last Tuesday night in the 59-56 overtime win over Hatley, while Bell scored 10 points in the 54-39 loss to Noxubee County in the semifinals on Thursday.