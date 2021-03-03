KOSSUTH – The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs kept it close at times with Kossuth in the first-round of the playoffs, but the Lady Aggies used big runs in the second and third quarters to roll to the 67-43 win and eliminate Aberdeen from the postseason last Monday night.
“Our girls showed some heart tonight and definitely fought to the end. I’m proud of them for that,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said. “That’s what we have been trying to build the culture with at Aberdeen. That’s a great team with a winning tradition, a winning culture so if you come in here and fight in that battle, that’s what you want and you want the young girls to experience that.”
Kossuth opened the game with a three-point play before Tyquasia McMillian’s putback answered for Aberdeen. Jamia Johnson tied the game with a three-pointer, and free throws by McMillian and Taylor Harrison allowed the Lady Bulldogs to stay close before a quick 4-0 Kossuth run closed the quarter with their 17-9 lead.
Johnson hit another three to start the second and get to within five, and Kierstyn Riddle’s three-point play made it a four-point game at 20-16. Jamiyah Hoskins sank her three to cut it to three at 22-19 before a Kossuth run got the lead out to as many as nine.
McMillian stopped that run with a free throw, but the Lady Aggies responded again, finishing off the second on a 9-0 spurt that put them up 38-21 at the half.
Kossuth made it a 20-plus lead to start the third as Harrison finally scored for Aberdeen with her three at the 4:58 mark. Hoskins and Jada Moore also hit three-point shots in the third but still trailed 50-31 at the end of the period.
Moore’s bucket to start the fourth cut it to an 18-point game, and a quick 5-0 run from Johnson and Hoskins got it to within 14 points. That would be as close as the Lady Bulldogs would get as Kossuth brought its starters back in to seal the win.
Zoe Essary paced all scorers with 24 points for Kossuth, but Johnson led the way for Aberdeen with 11 points.
“Those seniors, Jamiyah, Jamia and Jada, they played a heck of a game tonight, and I’m proud of them,” Conley said. “The young girls have to continue to get better so they can continue what we started.”