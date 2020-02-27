ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs built up a lead in the third quarter but couldn’t put Holly Springs away until clutch free throws at the end sealed their 44-38 win in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs last Monday night.
The Lady Bulldogs saw their season come to an end on Friday in the second round, 64-32, to Belmont.
“This is the first time a lot of those girls have been in this situation, and they showed a great energy and passion. They showed that they can actually go through that adversity,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said. “We had a couple of girls who stepped up big in those moments right there. Jamia Johnson, our eighth-grader Tyquasia (McMillian), Jamiyah (Hoskins), and Taylor (Harrison) had some big buckets. Talicia (Loggan) coming back this late and really hasn’t practiced a lot has really been a big boost for us. We’re just trying to take this momentum and carry it into the second round.”
The Lady Bulldogs started off the game on a 5-0 run, thanks to a 3-pointer by Jamiyah Hoskins and a layup from Jamia Johnson. Paige Matthews also hit a three, but Holly Springs tied the game after that, 8-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Hoskins hit two threes and had eight points in the second, and Talicia Loggan added the other two points as the Lady Dogs carried an 18-13 lead into the half.
Hoskins went 4 for 5 at the line early in the third to push the lead out to seven points. The Lady Hawks cut it to four before Taylor Harrison provided a spark off the bench and made back-to-back buckets to push it out to 29-21. Holly Springs put in the last four points of the third to make it a four-point game again.
The Lady Hawks cut it to three twice, but each time Aberdeen answered at the line from Harrison, Loggan and Johnson. Holly Springs cut it to one before a quick 4-0 run from Loggan and Hoskins. Johnson pushed the lead to six, and Tyquasia McMillian stretched it to eight before a three from the Lady Hawks. Loggan, Johnson and McMillian sealed the win from the free-throw line.
“We kept our composure at the end, and that’s a part of the growth and maturity that some of these girls have had throughout the year,” Conley said. “I’m continuing to see it from them, and I’m excited about the future and what they have coming.”
Hoskins’ 15 points were tops for all scorers.
Friday: Belmont 64, Aberdeen 32
Host Belmont jumped out to a commanding lead in the first half, and while the Lady Bulldogs scored with them in the third quarter, Aberdeen could never close the gap.
“We saw that we could play with them there in the third, but that’s the defending state runnerup, so we knew it was going to be tough,” Conley said. “I’m proud of what they did in the second half and how we came and made some adjustments. I’m proud of us for making a great run to the second round, and we’re going to try to keep working and break through that next year. We’re going to use this as motivation for next year and to get better in the offseason.”
The Lady Cardinals took a 15-3 lead at the end of the first with Aberdeen’s only points coming from Tamia Walker and Makayla Davis. Jamia Johnson scored five points in the second, but Belmont led 35-10 at the break.
The Lady Bulldogs put in 12 points in the third with Tyquasia McMillian having six of that and Talicia Loggan, Taylor Harrison and Walker also scoring baskets. Belmont matched that with 18 points and led 54-24 at the end of the quarter.
Harrison, McMillian, Walker and Brianna Smith scored in the fourth quarter.
Walker and McMillian led with 7 points each.