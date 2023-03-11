BELMONT – The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs suffered a tough 17-0 loss against Belmont on Friday night that they will look to improve from going into spring break.
“We stress and work on correcting our mistakes and figuring out how we face adversity, and I tell the girls every game that we’re making progress whether they believe it or not,” Aberdeen coach Eddie Chapman said. “We had six errors in the first inning on a few dropped balls, but we’re getting there.”
Trinity Harris got on base after drawing a walk, and she did a solid job of running the bases as she stole first and advanced to third after Brookelynn Gardner grounded out. The run ended for the Lady Bulldogs after a strikeout left Harris at third base.
The Lady Cardinals scored seven runs in the bottom of the first, started by an RBI triple from Olivia Oakes. Harris and Precious Williams secured the first two outs of the inning with Aberdeen down 7-0.
D’Angel Fears got the Lady Bulldogs out of the inning after scooping up a ground ball and tossing it to Gardner at first. Jayla Riddle drew a walk in the second inning, but things ended quickly as the Belmont picked up back-to-back outs.
The Lady Cardinals added to their lead in the bottom of the second, scoring six runs to gain a 13-0 lead. Akeria McDowell drove in the first two runs of the inning with a three-run bomb to left field. Gardner and Harris secured the outs to end Belmont’s run in the inning.
Fears opened the third by drawing a walk to get on base, and she managed to steal second. Belmont closed out the win by getting three-straight strikeouts.
“Their head coach came over and encouraged the girls to keep their heads up because we’ve made so much improvement over the last couple of years,” Chapman said. “As a coach, that makes me feel good for our girls because they’re hearing it from someone else other than me.”
The Lady Bulldogs will begin division play after a week of spring break as they host Hatley on March 21.
