HATLEY – There was another fourth-quarter comeback in the arsenal for the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs last Tuesday night.
After trailing since early in the first quarter, Aberdeen stormed back in the final quarter, taking the lead midway through the quarter and pulling out a 37-33 Division 4-3A victory.
“We have a lot of resilient girls, and they play real hard for me. They have actually bought in the second half of the season to what I have been talking about all year. I’m just proud of the effort,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said. “They understood the magnitude of the game and that Hatley was going to give them everything they had. That was a great game, and this was a playoff atmosphere here. I love that they get a chance to get in that environment early.”
Aberdeen’s Kierstyn Riddle put the Lady Dogs on the board first with a three-pointer, but Hatley’s Kenlee Wilkinson answered with a jump shot. Jamiyah Hoskins hit one of her two from the line to go up 4-2 before a 6-0 Hatley run tied the game and put the Lady Tigers on top. Emilee Slade had four of the six points, with Tara Robertson scoring the other bucket.
Tyquasia McMillian cut it to one before another 6-0 run, including a steal and basket from Robertson, ended the quarter with the Lady Tigers up 14-6.
Riddle scored first in the second quarter as well to cut it to 14-8, and after a Brooklyn Owen layup opened the lead up to eight, Aberdeen countered with a quick 5-0 run to cut it to three. Slade put in the final points of the first half to give Hatley an 18-13 advantage.
Jamia Johnson cut it to a three-point game again to open the third, but Sydney Elkin hit a free throw, and Slade made back-to-back baskets to go up 23-15. Makayla Davis for Aberdeen and Robertson for Hatley exchanged baskets before Hoskins hit her first three-pointer of the night to trail by just five at 25-20. Slade capped off a strong third quarter with the final basket to give Hatley a 28-22 lead going into the fourth.
Paige Matthews and Riddle scored the first four points of the fourth to make it a two-point game before Slade answered them with a free throw. Hoskins hit another trey with 4:35 to go to tie it up, and McMillian followed her with a three-point play for the lead with 3:55 left in the game.
Elkin put in a pair from the line to cut it to one, but that would be as close as the Lady Tigers would get as Aberdeen made five of its next six free throws to ice the win.
McMillian, an eighth-grader, led Aberdeen with her 12 points.
“She came in with some big buckets at the end, and we put her in a situation that hopefully is going to pay off once she’s a senior for us.
She definitely made some big shots at the end,” Conley said. “We were trying to get a good defensive lineup in there to get a couple of stops. We had a couple of girls out with injuries, so we’re trying to get healed up for Noxubee. Hopefully we get Tamia Walker back from the flu, and that will help us out a lot.”
Riddle chipped in another 10 for the Lady Dogs, while Slade led all scorers with her 15 points for Hatley.
The win puts Aberdeen in sole possession of first with two more division games left.
“It’s a good feeling to be 2-0 in the division because everybody else is either 0-2 or 1-1,” Conley said. “It’s good to be at the top right now, and it’s a big thing because we want to try to secure home court and continue to try to get better every day.”
(B) Aberdeen 62, Hatley 46
The Bulldogs grabbed the lead near the end of the first quarter, held off a Hatley charge in the second and started to pull away in the final two quarters for their first division victory.
“We talked about the momentum from the Grenada game, and we said let’s keep it on,” Aberdeen coach Marquis Burnett said. “Tae (Johnson) came out and shot the ball well after shooting well against Grenada. It’s a big win for us. We said we had two division games this week, both of them on the road, and let’s zone in and handle business this week. They came in and did that.”
Tae Johnson hit his first three of the night to give Aberdeen an early lead, but Jaxon Knight, Keller Wren and Markhel Hunt worked to tie the game up twice.
Jenari Bell and Johnson led the Bulldogs on a 9-0 run to go on top 16-7 before Dylan Denton answered them to end the quarter.
Luke Moffett, Hunt, Wren and Knight cut it to a two-point game early in the second quarter before Johnson answered with a free throw. Nick Washington countered with one of his two from the line to get it back to within two before Johnson drained another three and he and Bell led Aberdeen on another run, this one 13-0 to finish the quarter with a 32-17 lead.
Johnson drained back-to-back threes coming out of the halftime break to go up 38-17 before Knight and Hunt were able to answer him. Bell went on a 6-0 run of his own, and Malik Williams chipped in to stretch the lead to 46-21. Williams put in another two buckets late in the quarter for a 50-26 lead at the end of the third.
“I came in the locker room after the game and said the opposing coach used a word I haven’t heard all year, and that’s ‘physical,’” Burnett said. “He said we had a good, young physical group. They are trying to transition, and that’s good to see from our post players and our guards. We’re playing better ball right now.”
The Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 20-12 in the final quarter with Hunt and Knight doing the majority of the scoring, but Cordrell Barker put in seven fourth-quarter points to help ice the win.
Johnson led all scorers with 22 points, while Bell chipped in 15 for the Bulldogs. Hunt’s 13 points were tops for Hatley, while Knight with 11 and Wren with 10 were also in double figures.