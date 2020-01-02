TUPELO – Clinging to just a four-point lead, the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs stepped up to the free-throw line in the final three minutes against Itawamba AHS at the Tupelo Shootout to seal a 47-34 victory last Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Dogs made 12 of 14 from the line at the end of the game to come away with the win.
“We did a good job hitting our free throws late today, and that’s been a problem all year for us,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said. “They stepped up in the clutch. In the first half, it was like we couldn’t hit one, but they made some big ones to seal it for us in the end.”
The Lady Indians opened the game with two points from the free throw line, but Jamiyah Hoskins was able to answer with a three-pointer. Kierstyn Riddle tied the game at the line and then pushed Aberdeen ahead with a trey of her own to start a 9-0 run that gave the Lady Bulldogs a 13-5 lead at the end of the first. Paige Matthews also had a three in the run.
Taylor Harrison opened the second with Aberdeen’s fourth three of the game to stretch the advantage to double digits, and Jamia Johnson and Makayla Davis helped keep the lead comfortable until the Lady Indians finished off the quarter on a 9-0 run to cut it to 22-20 at the half.
Matthews sank another three to start off the third quarter and push that back out to five, and Harrison and Matthews each scored midway through the period for a six-point lead. Once again, Itawamba finished out the quarter strong with back-to-back baskets and cut Aberdeen’s lead to 31-30 going into the fourth.
Neither team could score in the first three minutes of the final quarter, but the Lady Indians broke the drought and tied the game with 4:56 to go.
Riddle snagged the lead back for Aberdeen with a layup with 4:07 left, and she and Hoskins both put in points at the free throw line with three minutes to go. Tyquasia McMillian, Hoskins and Riddle each helped seal the win from the free-throw line in the final minute, and Riddle iced it with a last-second layup.
“We’re trying some different lineups to get us ready for division play, but we have a couple of girls stepping in to help us out at positions they haven’t been at,” Conley said. “I’m excited about that going into the New Year, and we wanted to start it off the correct way going into that.”
Riddle led the Lady Bulldogs with her 14 points.
“Kierstyn Riddle played great, and Jamiyah (Hoskins) has been more aggressive,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said. “Jamia (Johnson) and Taylor (Harrison) and a whole bunch of girls who haven’t been in that situation all stepped up and played pretty well. Paige (Matthews) hit a couple of threes. We’re just excited about going into the New Year with a win.”