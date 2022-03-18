I know it is still early in the season, but the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs are looking like a team to watch out for this year as the season progresses.
During the past few years, the Lady Bulldogs have become accustomed to rocky starts on the year that typically result in a losing season. Last year, Aberdeen fell into a major slump to start the season, dropping its first eight games and only scoring one total run in those eight games.
Despite the abysmal start, the Lady Bulldogs closed out the season with their heads held high and looking to the future after picking up three big wins against division rival Noxubee County and West Lowndes.
Coming into this year, there was still some optimism in the Aberdeen community surrounding this fairly young team full of sophomores and eighth-graders.
Last month, when Melissa and I went over to talk with head coach Eddie Chapman about his expectations for this season, I remember him saying, “I’m always excited every season, but this year, we have so many returning players, some that have played together for a little while, prior to hitting the seventh and eighth grade. I’m pretty excited for it.”
Many people probably would have laughed and scoffed at the idea of excitement around a young team that has not proven much, but Coach Chapman and his team's determination has led them to a solid start to the season.
The Lady Bulldogs are currently 3-1 on the year, defeating Columbus and Noxubee County in a doubleheader. In the win against Columbus, Aberdeen hit .688 as a team on 35 at-bats with 17 singles, five doubles and two triples.
Pitchers D’Angel Fears and Jatori Johnson have been leading the way for Aberdeen in these last three wins, combining for 11 strikeouts already on the season.
Not only has the Lady Buldogs’ pitching been good this season, but also their performance at the plate has been solid. Sophomores Alauna Garth and Sabrina Ford are leading the team in RBIs with a combined total of 23, while Kaitlyn Hubbard is tied with Garth and Ford for most hits on the team with six.
The road that the Lady Bulldogs will have to go through from here on out will not be easy sailing as they move further into division play next week, but if their young guns can keep up the level of play that they have been showing, Aberdeen softball might be in store for its first winning season in over 10-plus years.