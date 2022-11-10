ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs held strong for three-straight quarters but fell short to Caledonia last Tuesday 36-22 after being outscored 12-3 in the final quarter.
“We played good defense in those first three quarters, and Gabby (Holliday) had good ball pressure, but we laid down in the fourth,” Aberdeen coach Sanqueeta Meardith said. “I did applaud them on their defensive effort to start the game. If we would’ve kept that in the fourth quarter, we would’ve got the win.”
Holliday cashed in on Aberdeen’s first basket of the game with a midrange jumper. Caledonia gained a 7-2 lead later in the first, but a layup from Sereniti McMillian and a three-pointer by Sammiyah Burroughs tied the game up at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs took their first lead of the game at 11-7 in the second after a pair of buckets from Taliyah Cunningham and Holliday. Karenea Hayes helped maintain Aberdeen’s four-point lead with a three-pointer, but the Lady Cavaliers stormed back to tie the game at 14-14 going into halftime.
“We shot it better early on, but a lot of them weren’t really falling for us,” Meardith said. “We got a lot of open looks, but they just weren’t falling. When they stopped falling, we stopped attacking the basket and things started to slip away.”
Caledonia opened up the second half with an 8-2 run, gaining a 22-16 lead and forcing Aberdeen to call a timeout. After the timeout, Madison Washington and Burroughs scored on layups to cut into the lead, but the Lady Cavaliers scored before the end of the third to go up 24-20.
The Lady Bulldogs got off to a solid start in the fourth as McMillian scored on a fastbreak layup, cutting the score to 24-22, but Caledonia responded with a 12-0 run midway through the quarter to put the game out of reach.
McMillian, Hayes and Burroughs each finished with five points, while Holliday added four points in the loss.
(B) Caledonia 71, Aberdeen 38
The Aberdeen Bulldogs struggled to get their offense going and trailed the entire game, falling 71-38 to Caledonia last Tuesday.
Caledonia gained an early 10-2 lead in the first and forced Aberdeen to call a timeout. The Bulldogs went into the second quarter down 11-4 after a layup by Tallie Webber.
Webber cut the score to five points at the start of the second, but Caledonia increased the score to 19-6 with an 8-0 run. The Bulldogs headed into the third down 27-13 after baskets from Webber and Allen Evans.
The Cavaliers went on an 11-0 run to start the third quarter. Webber and Rodney Williams cashed in on a few baskets later in the quarter to trim into the lead, but Caledonia went into the fourth with a 48-24 lead.
Caledonia scored 12 straight points to start the fourth, forcing Aberdeen to call a timeout. After the timeout, Allen Evans and Dewayne Cunningham made buckets to put the score at 60-30.
The Cavaliers outscored Aberdeen 11-8 in the final minutes to seal the win.
Webber finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Williams added 13 points and six rebounds.
