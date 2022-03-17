The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs’ pitching behind eighth-grader Jatori Johnson and freshman D’Angel Fears carried them to a pair of division wins against Noxubee County in a doubleheader on Thursday.
In the first game, the Lady Bulldogs won 18-3, and they finished off the night with a 22-1 win.
Johnson and Fears combined for 11 total strikeouts, and they also only allowed one earned run in the two games played.
“Both of our pitchers had pretty good performances,” Aberdeen coach Eddie Chapman said. “In the first game, Jatori (Johnson) faced 18 batters, and she only gave up three runs, one earned run and finished with six strikeouts. D’Angel (Fears) faced 13 batters in the second, only giving up one run and three hits. She also had two walks with five strikeouts.”
Discipline at the plate on offense and making big double plays on defense were just a few of the biggest factors that Chapman said prevailed his team to grab its first two division wins.
“Offensively, we were very patient and disciplined at the plate,” he said. “We hit the ball in a timely manner when we had runners in scoring position. On defense, we made a couple of double plays that were a big plus. One was a line drive that was hit straight to the pitcher, and she threw to first. Another one was a touch to second and throw to first.”
At the plate in the first game, Fears, Brookelynn Gardner and Chyra Ford had a pair of hits for the Lady Bulldogs, while Sabrina Ford finished with three RBIs in the win. In the second game, Alauna Garth had four RBIs, while Jayla Riddle tallied three.
With these wins, Aberdeen is heading into spring break with a 3-1 record, and Chapman hopes his team can continue its success coming out of the break.
“This makes us 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in the division, and I told the girls that motivation, determination and dedication will always equal success,” Chapman said. “I was very happy to get our third win of the season because going into spring break, we’ve never been 3-1. I told them to relax and enjoy themselves because we’ve got six games our first week back that we’ve got to be locked in on if we want to keep winning.”