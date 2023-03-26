MACON – After falling down 8-5 in the second inning, the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs erupted with a 19-run third inning to clinch a 24-8 win over Noxubee County last Monday. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 25-2 win through two innings of play to secure their second division win of the season.
“It’s big to get the first two division wins because it can change our girls’ mindsets,” Aberdeen coach Eddie Chapman said. “I’m hoping that they’ll realize what they’re actually capable of and know how to face the adversity moving on against other teams in our division.”
Jatori Johnson opened up Game 1 by drawing a walk and stealing second. Brookelynn Gardner followed by getting a base hit to drive in the first run of the game, and she advanced to second on an error.
After Noxubee got the second out of the inning, Sabrina Ford drew a walk, while Alauna Garth reached first on an error. Both runners stole bases and eventually came home on wild pitches to give Aberdeen a 3-0 lead before the third out.
The Lady Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning on a walk, a wild pitch and a two-run single to take the lead. Aberdeen responded back in the top of the second to regain the lead as Trinity Harris scored on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded, while Kaitlyn Hubbard came home on a wild pitch.
A few errors by the Lady Bulldogs allowed Noxubee to gain control and score four more runs in the bottom of the second to take an 8-5 lead.
“It really shouldn’t have taken us that long to clean things up,” Chapman said. “It was like a domino effect in the second inning where we made one or two errors, and we let them take the lead.”
Aberdeen loaded the bases to start the third as Mikea Rowe, D’Angel Fears and Harris drew walks. Rowe came home on a wild pitch, while Jatori Johnson and Kaitlyn Hubbard drove in runs with RBI singles.
Sabrina Ford kept the Lady Bulldogs rolling with no outs after hitting a double to left field. After Aberdeen made its way back to the top of the lineup with two out, Gardner and Rowe highlighted the inning with RBI triples to add to the big lead.
The Lady Bulldogs scored six more runs on walks and errors before the Lady Tigers picked up the final out. In the bottom of the third, Aberdeen only gave up one hit before closing the division win out.
“We were actually a lot more disciplined at the plate after shooting ourselves in the foot in the first two innings,” Chapman said. “We’ve just got to get the kinks out because when we hit the ball and play like we’re capable of, we’re going to be in so many ball games.”
Also Monday: Aberdeen 25, Noxubee Co. 2
In Game 2 of the doubleheader, the Lady Bulldogs tallied 17 total hits with Alauna Garth hitting two triples and a double.
Chyra Ford went 3 for 4 at the plate with double, while Sabrina Ford went 3 for 3 with a double and a home run. Jatori Johnson and Kaitlyn Hubbard went 2 for 2 at the plate, while Hubbard also added a triple and a double.
Johnson took the circle in the second game, striking out five and only giving up two hits in the win.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base
Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 15.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&