MACON – After falling down 8-5 in the second inning, the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs erupted with a 19-run third inning to clinch a 24-8 win over Noxubee County last Monday. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 25-2 win through two innings of play to secure their second division win of the season.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you