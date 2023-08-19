ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs battled through their early struggles during last Tuesday’s game against Shannon, but the Lady Raiders pulled through to win 3-0.
Aberdeen had a tough time getting things going in the first set, falling 25-4 and even though they kept the next two sets close, the Lady Bulldogs fell 25-18 and 25-21 in the second and third sets.
“We missed out on a lot of points and were weak on our service to start but for the most part, I love the fact that they were able to battle back,” Aberdeen coach Joyce Lucas said. “We have a very young group, so we’re still trying to get them to where they can play as a team and be in sync with coverage on the floor and things like that.”
Shannon gained a quick 7-0 lead before Aberdeen got its first points on a serve into the net. Harmony Fields had a kill to cut the score to 10-4, but the Lady Red Raiders scored 15 straight points to seal the set win.
Destiny McClendon’s ace gave Aberdeen a 2-1 lead to start the second. Alexis Taylor also had a kill as the two teams traded blows to keep things close, but Shannon scored eight straight points to take a 15-8 lead.
Kiera Harrison cut the score to 17-13 with a kill, but the Lady Raiders gained some momentum toward the end to pull away.
Kills from Taylor, Harrison and Kayleigh Davis kept things close during the third as Aberdeen trailed 9-5. Shannon gained a double-digit lead at 17-7 and increased that lead to 24-13 before the Lady Bulldogs gained some momentum behind Trinity Harris’s serving.
Harris’s back-to-back aces cut the lead to single digits, and the Lady Bulldogs followed by scoring four more points to cut the score to 24-19, forcing Shannon to call a timeout. Aberdeen continued to inch closer with Harris serving, but a serve into the net gave the Lady Raiders their final point to seal the win.
“Trinity (Harris) did a good job of bringing us back in that third set and served like nine or 10 straight points,” Lucas said. “Our biggest problem was that we got into a hole early and didn’t make timely adjustments, but it’s still early in the season, and I think they’ll get better as the season goes along.”
Harrison finished with three kills and an ace, while Harris added three aces. Davis and Taylor both added a pair of kills in the loss.
