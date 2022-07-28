The Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs worked hard to stay in shape over the summer, and now their next step as a team is to build chemistry around their senior group.
“We’ve been working on conditioning and trying to stay in shape. We played a few summer league games, and I liked what I saw from them, but we’ve got a lot more to work on before next season,” Aberdeen coach Sanqueeta Meardith said. “I lost three seniors and have eight players coming back, so we’re focusing on gaining some chemistry and playing together. That’s what we need to build more on, but as far as the team playing hard and working hard, I’ve seen a lot of improvement there.”
Meardith believes that her team will see a lot of success once her returning group builds chemistry with the other girls and gains confidence.
“Having those eight returning players back will be great because once they lock in and are able to stay on the same page, we’re going to be a really good team,” Meardith said. “I feel like we’re going to have a good season because the girls want it and have been working hard. I’ve been pushing them to not give up, and I’m working on building up their confidence and telling them that they can do it. They know that they can be better because they see the improvements from last year.”
Meardith said that seniors Sereniti McMillian and Sammiyah Burroughs had good showings during their scrimmages at Itawamba Community College.
“Sereniti McMillian gave it her all in the four games that we played at ICC. She’s going to be a key factor for us this year as well as Sammiyah Burroughs,” Meardith said. “Sammiyah will be our starting point guard because she handles the ball really well and can handle the pressure of getting others involved.”
Gabrielle Holliday, Taliyah Cunningham and Karenea Hayes are three seniors that showed improvement over the summer and provided the Lady Bulldogs with some leadership.
“We’ll have Gabrielle Holliday back, and she was a really good defensive player for us,” she said. “We’re struggling in the guard area at the moment, so she’ll be one of our main guards. I feel like she is due for a big senior year, and Taliyah Cunningham played more physical in the post when we went to ICC. She’s way more physical and stronger than she was when I first got here, so that’s a plus for me, seeing her able to bang down low. Karenea Hayes showed some potential to be a great player, and I think she’ll give me great minutes as a sixth-man off the bench.”
Now that summer practices are over, Meardith expects her group to continue to work hard once they come back from break.
“I expect them to go out each game and give it their all, and I feel like we’ll have a great season if they do that,” she said. “As long as they play tough defense, rebound and don’t give up no matter what every game, I’ll be pleased with the outcome of the season. I just want the girls to keep fighting through whatever adversity they face during the season and in games.”
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.