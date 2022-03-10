For the first time in several years, the Aberdeen Lady Bulldogs defeated Columbus in a high-scoring 36-31 win last Tuesday night.
“It’s a really good feeling to beat a team that you’ve never beaten, then on top of that, to be a 3A team beating a 5A team is pretty big,” Aberdeen coach Eddie Chapman said. “After the game, I got a text from their coach and other coaches just congratulating me on the win and complimenting my girls on how hard they played and how much they’ve improved. Stuff like that really means a lot because our girls have been working hard.”
Aberdeen found itself down 16-3, but a big bottom of the third saw the Lady Bulldogs bring in 10 runs to put the score at 16-13. Their strong at-bats continued as Aberdeen took its first lead of the game at 26-24 in the bottom of the sixth and sealed the win in the seventh inning by scoring 10 more runs.
In the win, Aberdeen hit .688 as a team on 35 at-bats with 17 singles, five doubles, two triples and drew 31 walks on the night.
Some of the big hitters for the Lady Bulldogs Chapman credited for the victory were Kaitlyn Hubbard, Sabrina Ford, Jatori Johnson and Aluna Garth.
“In the first inning, one of the big hits that we had was from our leadoff batter, Jatori (Johnson). She got us started with a triple, and Kaitlyn (Hubbard) bunted the ball and got the RBI,” Chapman said. "Kaitlyn had a really nice night, and she finished with four runs, four singles and four RBIs. Sabrina Ford and Aluna Garth both had seven RBIs, and Aluna also scored five runs.”
Laniya Johnson also had four runs for the Lady Bulldogs, while Trinity Harris hit a pair of doubles. Jayla Riddle rounded out Aberdeen’s strong offensive night with a pair of singles.
This win was not only the first time that Aberdeen beat Columbus in several years, but it also marked the first win on the season for the Lady Bulldogs.
“I’ve been coaching a lot of these girls since travel ball, and it’s a blessing that some of them have gotten to this level,” Chapman said. “We’ve never hit the ball that well in one game, and it’s going to be tough to duplicate that, but I’m proud of my girls and happy that we got this big win.”